OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sandoz Group AG to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023(SIX Swiss Exchange: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY, SDZXF), a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sandoz is a spin-off of Novartis (NYSE: NVS).



Sandoz Group AG begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "SDZNY, SDZXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Sandoz CEO Richard Saynor says: "As an independent company, Sandoz will be fully enabled to deliver on its purpose-driven strategy, which targets sustainable leadership in the growing and critical generics and biosimilars industry. We already actively pioneer access for patients by shaping the global healthcare environment. And we intend to make an even greater impact going forward."

J.P. Morgan acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Sandoz

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY, SDZXF) is the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. 22,000 people of more than 100 nationalities work together to bring Sandoz medicines to some 500 million patients worldwide, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger total social impact. Its leading portfolio of more than 1500 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to the year 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world's first oral penicillin in 1951, and the first biosimilar in 2006. In 2022, Sandoz achieved sales of USD 9.1 billion and core EBITDA of USD 1.9 billion.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1