BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction company HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF.PK)on Wednesday said it has secured a contract to build a data center near the Polish capital of Warsaw. It will act as the general contractor for the data center company Data4 Group, HOCHTIEF said in a statement.
The financial details of the transaction are not known.
The contract involves building four separate data centers with a capacity of 60 MW on a four-hectare site.
At the end of June, the construction firm had over 4 billion euros in digital infrastructure projects overall.
