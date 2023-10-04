

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction company HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF.PK)on Wednesday said it has secured a contract to build a data center near the Polish capital of Warsaw. It will act as the general contractor for the data center company Data4 Group, HOCHTIEF said in a statement.



The financial details of the transaction are not known.



The contract involves building four separate data centers with a capacity of 60 MW on a four-hectare site.



At the end of June, the construction firm had over 4 billion euros in digital infrastructure projects overall.



