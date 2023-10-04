

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) said its consolidated revenue for the third quarter is expected to increase 18% sequentially to approximately $16 million, driven by record mobile revenue. Mobile revenue is projected to increase over 20% sequentially and over 35% year-over-year to a new quarterly record. Mobile revenue is anticipated to represent more than 50% of total revenue in the third quarter, the company noted.



Todd DeBonis, CEO of Pixelworks, said: 'We have experienced a positive response on the first IRX-certified smartphone models launched by our tier-one customers, including multiple upside orders. Additionally, our collaborative engagements with the top gaming studios, including Nuverse-ByteDance, Perfect World and NetEase, have been well received by the mobile gaming ecosystem.'



Pixelworks said its bookings to-date fully support continued sequential growth in mobile with total revenue for the fourth quarter expected to be at least $19 million.



