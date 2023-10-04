Estate Upcare Inc.: Estate Upcare Launches the Presale Phase of its Official Crypto - EUCC

Revolutionary blockchain property platform, Estate Upcare, announces the launch of the presale phase for the Estate Upcare Crypto to enable individuals to access investment opportunities globally

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / It is the dawn of a new beginning in the world of real estate investment, thanks to the emergence of Estate Upcare and the subsequent launch of the platform's cryptocurrency. Estate Upcare was created as a platform to redefine the real estate industry and leverage blockchain technology to offer an ecosystem that allows people from all walks of life to invest in real estate and infrastructure PPP projects, irrespective of their location worldwide.

The global real estate market has evolved tremendously over the decades, with its lucrativeness attracting private and institutional investors from different categories. A report published by Research and Markets revealed that the global real estate market size will hit $6.13 trillion by 2030, a massive growth from the $3.88 trillion valuation in 2022. Governments across the globe have also reached out to the private sector to partner on infrastructure projects. Despite the fantastic figures and outlook, the real estate and infrastructure investment space continues to face several problems, such as difficulty in getting new investors and access to profitable opportunities. However, developers of Estate Upcare are changing the narrative by offering a decentralized solution that eliminates third-party involvement in real estate and infrastructure investment, consequently enabling people to make decisions independently.

Estate Upcare is a unique solution to the complexities of the real estate investment market and the launch of crypto will further liberate the industry and allow for the participation of more investors worldwide. The coin is the official currency of the revolutionary ecosystem, with several features and benefits that help it to stand out in the crypto world.

As a real estate-backed crypto, Estate Upcare Coin (EUCC) brings the features and benefits of the crypto world to investors, particularly making it relatively easier and more profitable to invest in properties and infrastructural projects. Its community-driven approach, coupled with Web 3.0 technology provides members of the ecosystem with better control of their future.

Estate Upcare offers a robust solution to some of the problems that have continued to hinder the growth of the real estate investment market, addressing issues such as geographical limitations, limited access to financial services, and limited financing options. The platform provides a unique blend of blockchain technology and Web 3.0 to create an enabling environment for all.

The presale of the Estate Upcare coin is an opportunity for as many people as possible to be a part of the groundbreaking project at an early stage, with the presale price set at 1 EUCC = $0.1. Interested persons can participate in the presale by using ETH, BTC, and USDT to purchase the Estate Upcare coin. The default wallet for making cryptocurrency purchases is MetaMask. However, the choice of wallet may vary depending on its compatibility with the specific blockchain network you intend to use.

To learn more about the Estate Upcare coin presale as well as other parts of the blockchain real estate and infrastructure investment project, visit - https://estateupcare.com.

