Vertiqal Studios Names Rifle Its Australian Agency of Record

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Vertiqal Studios (TSX:VRTS)(OTCQB:GAMGF)(FRA:P93) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal"), a leading digital media, entertainment, production, and distribution company, is pleased to announce its appointment of Rifle as its agency of record for Australia, following the remarkable success of a recent collaborative advertising campaign for a prominent Australian Schedule One bank in early 2023.

The campaign showcased Australian content creators and was strategically promoted within the extensive Vertiqal network, with a focus on Australia and New Zealand regions, as noted in a press release dated May 3, 2023. The bank's second campaign is scheduled to launch in early October. Two additional campaigns, one showcasing an investment platform and the other an esports platform, are scheduled to go live in the coming weeks.

Rifle specializes in sports, gaming, and entertainment channels, and excels in forging harmonious alliances between brands and highly engaged audiences. Their services cater to both rights holders and clients, fostering enduring, mutually beneficial relationships that fortify brands in the pursuit of their digital advertising campaign objectives.

The regionally exclusive white label partnership will enable Rifle to offer its clients exclusive access to Vertiqal's robust and proprietary network. The Company's global network boasts over 43 million dedicated followers and generates more than 2 billion views and 1.5M + new followers every month. Rifle will also offer its clients invaluable support in crafting content that eloquently conveys each brand's narrative in a captivating and memorable manner through Vertiqal's in-house production team. This partnership strengthens the Company's presence in the Australia and New Zealand regions with a reach of over 9.5 million, emphasizing tailored content for the local communities.

With a presence spanning more than 66 channels across TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram platforms, Vertiqal holds the strategic advantage of augmenting Rifle's campaign reach through advanced geolocation technology. As such, the collaboration unlocks unparalleled access to the coveted Gen Z, and younger Millennial cohorts, establishing genuine and enduring connections between brands and these traditionally challenging-to-reach demographics.

Andrew Christopher, Managing Director at Rifle Agency said "We're thrilled to embark on this journey with Vertiqal Studios as we continue to bridge the gap between brands and the dynamic world of social media entertainment. Our partnership represents a synergy of innovation and audience engagement, and we look forward to crafting compelling brand campaigns that resonate with Australian and New Zealand audiences."

"I'm proud to see global companies recognizing us as their gateway to connect with vital demographics," says Jon Dwyer, CEO Vertiqal Studios, "This achievement not only solidifies our footprint in the Australian and New Zealand market as part of our global expansion strategy but also perfectly aligns with our vision of redefining the television experience through digital channel ownership. The fact that the 12-34-year-old demographic spends an average of 95 minutes daily interacting with our channels, rather than watching television, underscores the immense potential we offer for engaging audiences and delivering exceptional results."

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios is an owned-and-operated digital channel network and video production studio. Specializing in the creation of viral videos, Vertiqal Studios produces and distributes 100+ videos daily across 66 owned-and-operated channels, utilizing TV economics to monetize TikTok and Instagram, and revenue-share with OTT platforms such as Snapchat. Vertiqal's strategic focus is producing high-performing organic (not paid) video across our channels in order to continue building our audience of over 43M+ followers and subscribers, who generate over 2 billion monthly video views. With a growing owned and operated network, Verqtial cultivates scalable marketing concepts with brands, agencies, and creators, to build full production + distribution brand campaigns for the largest brands in North America, the UK, and Australia on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

With advanced user data analytics, Vertiqal provides its audience with content relevant to the Gen Z and Millennial respective communities. Vertiqal owns the largest gaming media inventory on TikTok and monetizes across its Snapchat Discover channels in partnership with Snapchat.

Visit us at https://vertiqalstudios.com/ to join our email subscribers list and receive press releases and newsletters directly to your inbox.

Contact:

Jon Dwyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 627-8868

Email: ir@vertiqalstudios.com

IR Email: info@vertiqalstudios.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789801/vertiqal-studios-names-rifle-its-australian-agency-of-record