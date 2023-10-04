Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has officially launched its fourth European representative office in the Netherlands. The new office was inaugurated yesterday evening during a special ceremony in Amsterdam and is the chamber's 25th international office worldwide.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of the new Dubai International Chamber representative office in the Netherlands yesterday. From left to right: Noora AlSuwaidi, Regional Director for Europe and the Americas at Dubai Chambers; Wampie Libon, Director of the International Enterprise Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands; Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President of Global Markets at Dubai Chambers; Ali Rashed Alshehhi, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Salem M. Rabbani, Chairman, Netherlands- Middle East Business Council; and Mohammad Al Kassim, Director of Investment Attractions, Dubai Chambers. (Photo: AETOSWire)

Commenting on the opening, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: "The launch of our fourth office in Europe represents another important step in achieving our strategic priorities. Our Amsterdam office will play a key role in enabling Dubai-based companies to successfully expand into key European markets, attracting foreign direct investment, and promoting the growth of bilateral trade in line with the wise leadership's economic ambitions."

The new office will provide focused on-ground support to Dutch companies seeking to enter the emirate and expand into the Middle East and beyond. The chamber has also identified promising opportunities for mutual investments in areas such as agribusiness, chemical products, and the creative industries.

The value of non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and the Netherlands reached AED 11.5 billion in 2022. A total of 236 Dutch companies registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first eight months of 2023 alone, bringing the total number of members from the Netherlands to 1,520. This represents an impressive increase of 35% compared to the same period in 2022, underlining the strong interest in Dubai among the Dutch business community.

Dubai's strategic location and world-class logistics facilities have established the emirate as a preferred trade hub for Dutch companies with global ambitions. Offering easy access to over 2.2 billion consumers, the emirate serves as a gateway for businesses in the Netherlands and the wider European continent looking to expand their international footprints.

