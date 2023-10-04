Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2023 | 13:58
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ES Energy Save Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (514/23)

On request of ES Energy Save Holding AB, company registration number
559117-1292, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 06, 2023. 


The company has 5,190,521 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               ESGR B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 5,190,521        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0014428447      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             305973         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559117-1292       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name           
50  Industrials        
5010 Construction and Materials


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0720928441.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.