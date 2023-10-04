Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ES Energy Save Holding AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (514/23)

On request of ES Energy Save Holding AB, company registration number 559117-1292, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 06, 2023. The company has 5,190,521 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: ESGR B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 5,190,521 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014428447 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 305973 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559117-1292 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name 50 Industrials 5010 Construction and Materials This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0720928441.