Halberd Corporation: Halberd's Traumatic Brain Injury Testing Results Replicated at Mississippi State University

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) proprietary nasal spray testing results to mitigate the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) at Mississippi State University (MSU) replicated the earlier dramatic results. The latest testing results were very similar to the initial proof of concept testing:

25% reduction in Neuron Specific Enolase and

52.3% reduction in the levels of Glial Fibrillary Acid Protein

compared to the control group.

Neuron Specific Enolase (NSE) is a biomarker of neuronal damage and is a known predictor of the ultimate outcomes of TBI. Glial Fibrillary Acid Protein (GFAP) is a widely used indicator of ongoing neurodegeneration resulting from traumatic brain injury. Reductions of NSE and GFAP are associated with better neurological outcomes from head trauma.

Mitchell S. Felder, M.D., Halberd Corporation's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist, stated, "I believe that the Halberd nasal spray could be a major breakthrough in the treatment of TBI and possibly other neurological disease states. The nasal spray in our testing reduced NSE (Neuron Specific Enolase) by 4.1% at day 3, and 29.2% at day 6 in the study! There was also a profound improvement in GFAP (Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein) of 25.0% at day 3, and 52.3% at day 6 in the test subject animals! GFAP is used by physicians worldwide for the diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of TBI. This has the potential for greatly changing the prognosis in TBI victims."

Dr. Felder continued, "For now, the objective is to perfect the formulation for the best possible outcome. The present results are demonstrably beneficial and incredibly encouraging. We look forward to feedback from the Department of Defense as to further strategies, while we continue this study at MSU."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, remarked, "The results from these replication tests at MSU are very encouraging and indicate that we are on the right track to finding an effective treatment in mitigating the effects of TBI, particularly with timely administration and even when administered within two weeks of the injury. The nasal spray has the unique potential for self-administration within minutes of a TBI incident, when the victim is in a remote location. Our objective is to be able to provide an effective, easy-to-use, point of incidence treatment for TBI to ameliorate the chemical imbalance in the brain, which can lead to numerous neurodegenerative diseases and suicide ideation."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company' cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

(C) 2023, Halberd Corporation

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789795/halberds-traumatic-brain-injury-tbi-testing-results-replicated-at-mississippi-state-university-msu