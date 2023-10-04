Pure Lithium Appoints Dr. Yuan Gao, World-Renowned Inventor and Battery Expert, to Its Scientific Advisory Board

CHARLESTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Pure Lithium, a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of world-renowned inventor and battery expert Dr. Yuan Gao to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Gao will also serve as a consultant to Pure Lithium.

"We're delighted to have Dr. Gao join our scientific advisory board and serve as a consultant. His technical expertise specifically in lithium metal, extensive operational experience, expansive network in the lithium and battery sector, and experience in navigating global supply chains for battery materials will greatly benefit our team as we work to bring our lithium metal battery to market," said Emilie Bodoin, Founder and CEO of Pure Lithium.

Dr. Gao commented, "As demand for batteries grows, so must the accessibility of lithium. I'm excited to join Pure Lithium to contribute to their culture of innovation and collaborate with their team to commercialize the next generation lithium metal battery."

Dr. Gao has over 25 years of experience in the complete supply chain of lithium-ion battery industry, from lithium extraction to batteries. One of his inventions, the titanium-magnesium technology, enables high voltage lithium-ion batteries and is being applied today in the vast majority of lithium-ion batteries for small portable electronics, such as smart phones and tablets.

Dr. Gao joined Pulead Technology in May 2014 and served as its President and CEO until September 2019. He previously served as Corporate Vice President at Molycorp (USA), and variously as Global Marketing Director, Technology Manager, and other management positions at FMC Corporation (USA). He currently serves on the board of directors of Lithium Americas Corporation.

Dr. Gao received his BSc from the University of Science and Technology of China, and his PhD in Physics from the University of British Columbia in Canada. He received his postdoc training from Professor Jeff Dahn's lab at Simon Fraser University in Canada. He has also received executive education from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the USA.

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based company led by world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Professor Donald R. Sadoway, now full time CSO, and inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin. The company's novel Brine to Battery extraction technology unlocks unconventional sources of lithium quickly to create a battery-ready electrode in one day. The resulting battery is free of cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. For more information, visit https:// www.purelithium.io.

Contact:

Amalie Mundt, Director of Corporate Development

amundt@purelithium.io

SOURCE: Pure Lithium

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789824/pure-lithium-appoints-dr-yuan-gao-world-renowned-inventor-and-battery-expert-to-its-scientific-advisory-board