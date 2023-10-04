Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, is excited to announce that its flagship product for automated analysis of chemical reactions, Direct Inject Liquid Chromatography (DILCTM), is quickly being established in the market as a critical tool to support process development. One year after launch, DILCTM units have been deployed at 13 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world (ranked by revenue). Building on this momentum, the company expects continued strong growth over the next year.

The rapid adoption of Telescope's technology reflects an industrial commitment to automation solutions with data-rich analytical tools. These tools accelerate R&D and also enable fast recovery from massive industrial upsets such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies that invested in automation, process analytical technology, and digitalization not only recovered quickly, but thrived. This modernization enables more insight and success during each experiment and speeds up the transitions from lab to plant.[1]

"The pharmaceutical industry has realized that automation, lab digitization, and data-rich experimentation aren't luxuries anymore; they are necessities," commented Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope. "DILC opens the door to this modernization, and we are thrilled to see the market responding."

In its first year of commercialization, DILCTM demonstrated that Telescope's fusion of proprietary hardware, software, and integration know-how addresses an unmet need in automated chemical process analysis. At the same time, DILCTM sales revenues have supported the Company's continued technology development and growth to address larger market demands. Telescope aims to continue this growth trajectory as an established partner-of-choice for the development and integration of lab automation tools, serving the global chemical and biopharmaceutical sectors.

For technical information on DILCTM, Telescope has published a White Paper reviewing applications of the technology in chemical synthesis and crystallizations.

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

