Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) (FSE: C480) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Frankfurt-based DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH) as the Company's investor relations and corporate advisor in Europe. This appointment seeks to maximize the value of the pre-existing dual listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Tradegate, and other German exchanges (WKN: A3D3MQ).

DGWA will assist Atlas Lithium to interface with institutional and retail investors in the German-speaking DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) with a population of close to 100 million people, as well as in the United Kingdom and the other countries in Europe. DGWA will assist Atlas Lithium to increase investor awareness of the Company's activities in Brazil, and in particular the company's flagship Minas Gerais lithium project.

Mr. Stefan Müller, the CEO of DGWA, said, "This is a perfect time in Atlas Lithium's journey to be engaging with European investors. The Company owns a robust portfolio of hard-rock lithium mineral rights in Brazil covering over 306 square kilometers. Recently the company was granted priority status for review of its permitting and licensing - leading to possible early-stage production.

"European investors, governments and OEMs are acutely aware of the impending lithium shortfall which may require a quadrupling of lithium production from 2020 to 2030 to meet demand. Here in Europe tailwinds such the European Critical Raw Materials Act, Battery Regulations Act, and the phasing out of conventional cars will ensure investor attention is very much focused on quality battery metals assets and near-term production companies which directly benefits Atlas Lithium.

"Brazil is well-respected mining jurisdiction and is seen as increasingly important to Germany and Europe for meeting critical raw material requirements. Atlas Lithium has also demonstrated strong commitment to ESG precepts - an important investment consideration for European investors."

Marc Fogassa, the Chairman and CEO of Atlas Lithium, commented, "Brazil is poised to become a premier supplier of lithium globally and we are fortunate to have DWGA as an advisor on our side for this journey."

About DGWA

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH ("DGWA"), the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation, is a European Investment Banking Boutique based in Frankfurt, Germany. The management team has a 25-year track record in trading, investing, and analyzing SMEs around the world. DGWA has been involved in over 250 IPOs, financings, bond issues, dual listings, and corporate finance transactions as well as corresponding road shows and awareness campaigns.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including nickel, rare earths, titanium, and graphite. The Company also owns equity stakes in Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Michael Kim or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

+1 (949) 546-6326

ATLX@mzgroup.us

https://www.atlas-lithium.com/

@Atlas_Lithium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182823