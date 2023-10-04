LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended August 31, 2023.

"We started Fiscal Year 2024 with strong performance across both businesses, driven by continued strength from NanoKnife and our International markets," commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. "We remain focused on bringing innovative new products to market, expanding the approved indications for our existing products, and continuing to build a body of compelling clinical evidence in support of these indications and products."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $78.7 million, including $0.7 million of Dialysis and BioSentry Tract Sealant System sales. On a pro forma basis, excluding sales of Dialysis and BioSentry, net sales increased 5.7% compared to the prior-year quarter. Foreign currency translation did not have a significant impact on the Company's net sales in the quarter.

Med Tech net sales were $25.9 million, a 13.3% increase from $22.8 million in the prior- year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform. Year-over-year growth was driven by Auryon sales during the quarter of $11.1 million, which increased 25.7%, NanoKnife disposable sales of $4.3 million, which grew 34.5%, and AlphaVac sales of $1.8 million, which grew 1.8%. AngioVac sales were $6.3 million in the quarter, a decline of 7.7% year over year and up 3.6% sequentially from the fourth fiscal quarter of FY23.

Med Device net sales were $52.8 million. When excluding sales of Dialysis and BioSentry, Med Device net sales increased 2.3% compared to $51.0 million in the prior-year period.

U.S. net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were $64.4 million. When excluding sales of Dialysis and BioSentry, U.S. net sales increased 2.1% from $62.4 million a year ago. International net sales were $14.3 million. When excluding sales of Dialysis and BioSentry, International net sales increased 25.7%, compared to $11.3 million a year ago.

Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 50.9%. On a pro forma basis, excluding Dialysis and BioSentry, gross margin of 50.8% decreased 20 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin for the Med Tech business was 64.7%, an increase of 150 basis points from the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin for the Med Device business was 44.2%. On a pro forma basis, excluding Dialysis and BioSentry, Med Device gross margin of 43.9% decreased 170 basis points compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross margin continued to be impacted by inflationary pressures including increased costs for labor and raw materials as well as geographic mix.

The Company recorded net income of $45.9 million, or earnings per share of $1.15, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This includes a gain on the sale of the Company's Dialysis and BioSentry Tract Sealant System products of $47.8 million in connection with the transaction announced on June 8, 2023.

Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $4.8 million, and adjusted loss per share was $0.12. When excluding Dialysis and BioSentry, on a pro-forma basis, adjusted net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.2 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.13 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $6.0 million, or an adjusted net loss of $0.15 per share compared to the prior-year period. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company revised its annual equity grant practice for non-employee directors, moving from granting shares with a one-year vesting term to granting immediately vested shares. The target grant value was not changed from the prior year. This change resulted in cumulative expense totaling approximately $0.02 shifting into the first quarter instead of being ratably expensed over the remainder of fiscal year 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, excluding the items shown in the reconciliation table below, was $0.8 million. When excluding Dialysis and BioSentry, on a pro-forma basis, adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million compared to negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company used $25.9 million in operating cash, had capital expenditures of $0.8 million and $0.8 million in Auryon placement and evaluation units. As stated in July, the Company expects to finish fiscal year 2024 with cash balances in the range of $65.0 to $70.0 million.

At August 31, 2023, the Company had $57.6 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $44.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at May 31, 2023. During the first quarter, the Company used the proceeds from the divestiture of its Dialysis and BioSentry Tract Sealant System Biopsy businesses to extinguish its debt.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

The Company continues to expect its fiscal year 2024 net sales to be in the range of $328 to $333 million, gross margin to be approximately 50% to 52% and adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.28 to $0.34. For comparison, pro forma revenue, gross margin, and adjusted loss per share for FY23 when excluding the assets divested to Merit Medical were $306.3 million, 50.5%, and $0.43, respectively.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the United States, the NanoKnife System has received a 510(k) clearance by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the surgical ablation of soft tissue and is similarly approved for commercialization in Canada, the European Union and Australia. The NanoKnife System has not been cleared for the treatment or therapy of a specific disease or condition.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 78,679 (671) $ 78,008 $ 81,537 $ (7,746) $ 73,791 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 38,619 (218) 38,401 39,232 (3,108) 36,124 Gross profit 40,060 (453) 39,607 42,305 (4,638) 37,667 % of net sales 50.9 % 50.8 % 51.9 % 51.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 7,941 (29) 7,912 8,333 (62) 8,271 Sales and marketing 27,368 - 27,368 26,543 (19) 26,524 General and administrative 10,856 (2) 10,854 10,101 (1) 10,100 Amortization of intangibles 3,625 - 3,625 4,837 (483) 4,354 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (130) - (130) 211 - 211 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 3,212 - 3,212 5,581 (17) 5,564 Total operating expenses 52,872 (31) 52,841 55,606 (582) 55,024 Gain on sale of assets 47,842 - 47,842 - - - Operating income (loss) 35,030 (422) 34,608 (13,301) (4,056) (17,357) Interest income (expense), net 119 - 119 (381) - (381) Other expense, net (288) - (288) (175) - (175) Total other expense, net (169) - (169) (556) - (556) Income (loss) before income tax benefit 34,861 (422) 34,439 (13,857) (4,056) (17,913) Income tax benefit (11,023) - (11,023) (853) - (853) Net income (loss) $ 45,884 $ (422) $ 45,462 $ (13,004) $ (4,056) $ (17,060) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 1.15 $ 1.14 $ (0.33) $ (0.43) Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.14 $ (0.33) $ (0.43) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 39,842 39,842 39,302 39,302 Diluted 39,968 39,968 39,302 39,302

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2022 (unaudited) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 45,884 $ (13,004) Amortization of intangibles 3,625 4,837 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (130) 211 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,212 5,581 Gain on sale of assets (47,842) - Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (9,580) (111) Adjusted net loss $ (4,831) $ (2,486) Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2022 (unaudited) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.15 $ (0.33) Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.12 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 0.01 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.08 0.14 Gain on sale of assets (1.20) - Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (0.24) - Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.12) $ (0.06) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 39,842 39,302

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2022 (unaudited) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 45,884 $ (13,004) Income tax benefit (11,023) (853) Interest expense, net (119) 381 Depreciation and amortization 6,688 7,621 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (130) 211 Stock based compensation 4,144 3,024 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,212 5,581 Gain on sale of assets (47,842) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 814 $ 2,961 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.02 $ 0.08

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss: Pro Forma Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2022 (unaudited) Pro forma net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 45,462 $ (17,060) Amortization of intangibles 3,625 4,354 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (130) 211 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,212 5,564 Gain on sale of assets (47,842) - Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (9,483) 937 Adjusted pro forma net loss $ (5,156) $ (5,994) Reconciliation of Pro Forma Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Pro Forma Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2022 (unaudited) Pro forma diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.14 $ (0.43) Amortization of intangibles 0.09 0.11 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - 0.01 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.08 0.14 Gain on sale of assets (1.20) - Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) (0.24) 0.02 Adjusted pro forma diluted loss per share $ (0.13) $ (0.15) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 39,842 39,302

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA: Pro Forma Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2022 (unaudited) Pro forma net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 45,462 $ (17,060) Income tax benefit (11,023) (853) Interest expense, net (119) 381 Depreciation and amortization 6,688 7,131 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (130) 211 Stock based compensation 4,144 3,024 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 3,212 5,564 Gain on sale of assets (47,842) - Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 392 $ (1,602) Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.01 $ (0.04)

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY (in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Aug 31,

2023 Aug 31,

2023 Aug 31,

2023 Aug 31,

2022 Aug 31,

2022 Aug 31,

2022 % Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Sales Med Tech $ 25,860 $ - $ 25,860 $ 22,817 $ - $ 22,817 13.3% 13.3% Med Device 52,819 (671) 52,148 58,720 (7,746) 50,974 (10.0)% 2.3% $ 78,679 $ (671) $ 78,008 $ 81,537 $ (7,746) $ 73,791 (3.5)% 0.0% (3.5)% 5.7% 0.1% 5.8% Net Sales United States $ 64,399 $ (650) $ 63,749 $ 69,023 $ (6,576) $ 62,447 (6.7)% 2.1% International 14,280 (21) 14,259 12,514 (1,170) 11,344 14.1% 0.3% 14.4% 25.7% $ 78,679 $ (671) $ 78,008 $ 81,537 $ (7,746) $ 73,791 (3.5)% 0.0% (3.5)% 5.7% 0.1% 5.8%

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY (in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Aug 31,

2023 Aug 31,

2023 Aug 31,

2023 Aug 31,

2022 Aug 31,

2022 Aug 31,

2022 % Change % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Med Tech $ 16,727 $ - $ 16,727 $ 14,429 $ - $ 14,429 15.9 % 15.9 % Gross profit % of sales 64.7 % 64.7 % 63.2 % 63.2 % Med Device $ 23,333 $ (453) $ 22,880 $ 27,876 $ (4,638) $ 23,238 (16.3) % (1.5) % Gross profit % of sales 44.2 % 43.9 % 47.5 % 45.6 % Total $ 40,060 $ (453) $ 39,607 $ 42,305 $ (4,638) $ 37,667 (5.3) % 5.2 % Gross profit % of sales 50.9 % 50.8 % 51.9 % 51.0 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses ("the Businesses") for the three months ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sale of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Aug 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,586 $ 44,620 Accounts receivable, net 49,755 52,826 Inventories 59,972 55,325 Prepaid expenses and other 8,162 4,617 Current assets held for sale - 6,154 Total current assets 175,475 163,542 Property, plant and equipment, net 43,356 44,384 Other assets 9,430 10,676 Intangible assets, net 106,671 111,144 Goodwill 159,017 159,238 Non-current assets held for sale - 43,653 Total assets $ 493,949 $ 532,637 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,807 $ 40,445 Accrued liabilities 26,079 26,617 Current portion of contingent consideration 4,729 14,761 Other current liabilities 1,837 2,002 Total current liabilities 57,452 83,825 Long-term debt - 49,818 Deferred income taxes 1,279 12,813 Contingent consideration 4,438 4,535 Other long-term liabilities 2,976 3,350 Total liabilities 66,145 154,341 Stockholders' equity 427,804 378,296 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 493,949 $ 532,637

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Aug 31, 2023 Aug 31, 2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 45,884 $ (13,004) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,688 7,660 Non-cash lease expense 476 621 Stock based compensation 4,144 3,024 Gain on disposal of assets (47,842) - Transaction costs for disposition (2,427) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (130) 211 Deferred income taxes (11,415) (907) Change in accounts receivable allowances (78) 45 Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals 65 87 Write-off of other assets 869 - Other (9) (96) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,157 (1,425) Inventories (4,574) (6,238) Prepaid expenses and other (4,168) (5,733) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (16,539) (8,990) Net cash used in operating activities (25,899) (24,745) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (791) (809) Additions to placement and evaluation units (767) (2,227) Acquisition of intangibles - (540) Proceeds from sale of assets 100,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 98,442 (3,576) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (50,000) (45,000) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt - 70,000 Deferred financing costs on long-term debt - (706) Payment of acquisition related contingent consideration (10,000) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 410 82 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (59,590) 24,376 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 13 (316) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,966 (4,261) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,620 28,825 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 57,586 $ 24,564

