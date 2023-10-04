Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.10.2023 | 14:06
167 Leser
Nasuni Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Worldwide Partners, and Vice President of Sales

Former NetApp, Nutanix, and Hitachi Vantara Leaders Join Nasuni to Capitalize on Recent Business Momentum and Further Disrupt Legacy File Storage Industry

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading hybrid cloud storage solution, today announced the appointment of Asim Zaheer as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Zaheer will be responsible for scaling Nasuni's global go-to-market strategy as the company enters its next phase of growth. Nasuni also announced the appointment of Matthew Grantham as Head of Worldwide Partners, and Curt Douglas as Vice President of Sales for its western region.

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services and public sector

The new appointments come as demand for hybrid cloud storage with distributed file shares and safeguards against ransomware continues to grow rapidly. According to Gartner, consumption-based storage models will triple their stake in total enterprise storage capacity in the next five years and all storage solutions will include active cyber defense and recovery capabilities by 2028.

"In my conversations with customers it is clear that enterprises need to replace traditional hardware-based file storage and data protection systems with a scalable cloud-native solution," said Zaheer. "Nasuni is a clear leader in the rapidly growing category of Hybrid Cloud Storage and has the leading product in this accelerating market. I am thrilled to help expand its global footprint at such an exciting time for the company."

Zaheer brings over 25 years of technology marketing experience from companies of all sizes. Prior to Nasuni, he served as CMO of Glassbox and spent more than 10 years as CMO of Hitachi Vantara, helping launch the company and drive its multi-billion-dollar IT business.

"Legacy file systems simply aren't enough for the demands of today's enterprises, which require cloud migration, advanced ransomware protection, and hybrid workforce support," said Nasuni President David Grant. "Asim's wealth of experience and the expertise Matthew and Curt bring to their roles will help propel Nasuni forward as we bring much-needed disruption to traditional file infrastructure and strategically grow our market share in the US and Europe."

With over 20 years of experience managing customer and partner relationships, Matthew Grantham brings wide-ranging expertise to his role leading Nasuni's partner program. Previously, Grantham served as Global Vice President of Channel Sales for Hyperscience and executive channel leadership positions at TenFold, Fuze, and others.

Curt Douglas also joins Nasuni, where he'll lead the company's western sales region. With over 20 years of experience specializing in enterprise technology, Douglas previously led the West and Central US commercial business initiatives at Nutanix, in addition to senior sales roles at NetApp, IBM, and EMC.

The Nasuni File Data Platform is a hybrid cloud replacement for traditional network-attached storage (NAS) that delivers effortless scalability, built-in security, and edge performance. The platform consolidates file data in easily expandable, highly durable object storage such as Amazon S3, Azure Blob, and Google Cloud object storage at a fraction of the cost of on-premises or other cloud solutions. With a unified administrative experience, Nasuni enables businesses to easily manage files across any location, increasing productivity, operational efficiency, and mitigating risk.

This announcement follows a year of rapid growth and expansion for Nasuni, which now supports more than 800 customers, including numerous Fortune 500 enterprises, in over 70 countries. Last year, the company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and so far in 2023 has unveiled new integrations with Microsoft Sentinel, announced an expanded partnership with solutions provider Presidio, and appointed Pete Agresta as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Jim Liddle as Chief Innovation Officer.

About Nasuni
Nasuni is a leading hybrid cloud storage solution that powers business growth with effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast edge performance using a unique cloud-native architecture. The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers operational excellence by consolidating NAS and backup, eliminating data silos, and making management easy and flexible without changes to apps or workflows. Its built-in security offers proactive defense and rapid recovery, lowering organizations' risk from the detrimental effects of ransomware attacks and other disasters. Synchronized access to file data everywhere ensures user productivity by supporting remote and hybrid work. By leveraging object storage, data is consolidated and optimized for content intelligence tools and AI workflows.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, including leaders in manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Social Media:

  • Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nasuni
  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni
  • Blog: http://www.nasuni.com/blog

Media Contacts
US: Jessica Luhrman
Waters Agency
Phone: (210) 273 0914
Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

UK/Europe: Maria Loupa
Waters Agency
Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738
Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo_2015_High_Resolution_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nasuni-strengthens-leadership-team-with-new-chief-marketing-officer-head-of-worldwide-partners-and-vice-president-of-sales-301943432.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
