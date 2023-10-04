XiltriX North America Announces SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for Enhanced Security and Compliance of Its Monitoring-as-a-Service Solution

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / XiltriX North America, LLC, a leading provider of real-time remote monitoring systems for the Life Science industry, is proud to announce the successful completion of its clean Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 attestation report. This independent assessment of its internal security control demonstrates XiltriX's dedication and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance in the industry.





"As a service provider and partner to sophisticated customers, a robust security posture and framework is critical," said Trevor Orr, Chief Technology Officer of XiltriX North America. "We are thrilled to have obtained our SOC 2 Type 1 certification, which demonstrates our commitment to our customers' security needs and our continued investment in providing an enterprise-grade monitoring solution."

The SOC 2 certification was conducted by a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. This attestation report affirms that XiltriX North America's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria for security. It also showcases the company's dedication to safeguarding customer data and maintaining a secure environment for its critical operations.

XiltriX North America is a leading provider of real-time remote monitoring systems for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, and other scientific industries. The company's cloud-based platform delivers real-time data and analytics to ensure the safety and security of critical assets.

The company's comprehensive Monitoring-as-a-Service solution includes professional installation, 24/7 live support, and 30+ years of expertise. For more information about XiltriX North America and its Monitoring-as-a-Service solution, please visit https://xiltrixusa.com/ or call (858) 208-0368.

