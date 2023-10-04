The partnership enables streamlined payment processes across multiple European destinations, with a focus on delivering convenient and efficient payment solutions to travellers

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - The global open banking provider Noda has joined forces with Tickets Travel Network, a frontrunner in the European online travel market, to facilitate instantaneous open banking payments within the travel industry.





noda X TTN

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Tickets Travel Network, known for its extensive service across various European locations, including Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Austria, Germany, France, and Poland, has now integrated Noda's robust Open Banking platform. This integration facilitates secure and direct account-to-account (A2A) payments, providing a seamless payment experience for travellers.

Customisation has been at the heart of this partnership, with payment flows tailored to meet the specific needs of the merchant, ensuring an efficient and reliable payment ecosystem. Noda's Open Banking platform enhances the reconciliation process for Tickets Travel Network by providing daily settlements for the previous day's transactions. This T+1 payout initiative significantly accelerates the payment process, allowing Tickets Travel Network to settle with suppliers expeditiously on a daily basis.

This synergy also introduces the option for user refunds or payouts, ensuring satisfaction and trust among travellers should service discrepancies occur.

The capability to accept funds in different accounts across multiple currencies further enhances the operational efficiency of Tickets Travel Network.

Michael Bystrov, Chief Revenue Officer at Noda, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "This partnership with Tickets Travel Network not only marks our foray into the travel sector but also sets a precedent in delivering cutting-edge payment solutions. We are thrilled about the positive impacts and the new benchmarks we are setting in the travel industry together."

Sergiy Tikhiy, Head of Payment Systems at TTN Travel Holding, added: "We are beyond excited to kick off our partnership with Noda, a trailblaser in open banking solutions. Noda's superior technology will empower us to offer instant, secure, and hassle-free transactions, marking a significant step towards achieving a frictionless payment ecosystem. As the leading travel entity, we believe this synergy with Noda will not only enhance our operational efficiency but also significantly uplift the satisfaction and trust of our customers."

Tickets Travel Network and Noda are committed to continuous innovation to deliver superior payment solutions, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for millions worldwide.

About Noda

Noda is a global, multi-currency open banking solution for seamless business transactions. It currently operates with 1,650 banks across 27 countries, encompassing 247 bank brands with over 30,000 branches. Headquartered in the UK, Noda has additional offices in Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, and Cyprus.

Noda enables merchants to receive direct bank payments from eCustomers via Open Banking as an alternative to cards. Merchants can implement Open Banking payments quickly via Noda API, making use of their intuitive UX and lower fees.

About TTN Travel Holding

TTN Travel Holding is a leading travel holding company with a strong presence in Eastern Europe. The company offers a wide range of travel services, including flights, hotels, car rentals, railways and buses. TTN is committed to providing its customers with the best possible travel experience, and it is constantly innovating to find new ways to improve its services.

Contact Info:

Darya Lyhach

Noda PR manager

d.lyhach@noda.live

+37069385176

