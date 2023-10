EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 OCTOBER 2023 SHARES Correction: ISIN-code corrected. The ownership of all shares of Nordic Lights Group Corporation has been transferred to the redeemer, Montana BidCo Ltd, in the redemption process. The shares of Nordic Lights Group Corporation will be traded for the last time on 4 October 2023. Identifiers: Trading code: NORDLIG ISIN code: FI4000518345 id: 261511 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260