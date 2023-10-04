Odyssey Health, Inc.: Odyssey Health Inc. Begins Trading on the OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Odyssey Health, Inc. (formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), is a medical device and pharmaceutical company with a focus on life-enhancing medical solutions, today announced that its stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") after successfully up-listing from the OTC Pink Market.

Odyssey Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond, commented, "We have recently hit a number of important milestones for Odyssey as we execute on our development programs related to our unique nasal delivery of proprietary compounds to treat neurological disorders including mTBI, also known as concussion. Today's announcement of our up-listing to the OTCQB is another important step for us which helps to expand the audience of investors that can invest in the Company. We are dedicated to taking the necessary steps to drive enhanced clinical efficacy from our products and create shareholder value for our investors."

About OTCQB

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Multiple reporting standards also give OTCQB companies the flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, while still providing investors with a premium market for their securities.

The OTCQB platform enables companies to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value and trade a security. Greater visibility is also found through a large network of data distributors and media partners which ensures that trade data, news and disclosures are available to broker-dealers, market data providers, and investors.

About Odyssey Health Inc.

Odyssey Health Inc., formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc., is a medical company with a focus on life-enhancing medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility and have a substantial market opportunity. For more information, please visit www.odysseyhealthinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

