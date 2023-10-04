Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP) (the "Company" or "Lumiera"), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting on November 14, 2023. The record date for the meeting is October 10, 2023.

Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Shawn Moniz has agreed to join the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Moniz will bring to the Company tremendous expertise.

Mr. Moniz has over 22 years of experience as a strategic marketing and brand strategist in the field of customer relationship management ("CRM") and consumer product goods ("CPG"), where he was involved in brand positioning and loyalty focus, marketing automation, digital data strategy and omni-channel data driven marketing. Mr. Moniz has served as Vice President, CRM Strategic Solutions in his most recent occupation before founding Happy Belly, where he currently serves as CEO. Mr. Moniz has delivered strategic growth solutions to numerous Fortune 500 companies in the health care vertical such as Pfizer, Astellas, Bayer, GSK and many others. Mr. Moniz's background and experience in the healthcare field will play a vital role in Lumiera's future.

The Company looks forward to updating shareholders on its corporate plans.

The Board of Directors thanks Shareholders, Customers, and Suppliers for their patience over the past months. Further details will be provided when available.

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

For further information: Mr. André Rancourt, 514.500.0059, info@lumiera.ca

CO: Lumiera Health Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182825