Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2023 | 14:46
IPC -- Association Connecting Electronics Industries: As EU Reviews Risk Assessments of Critical Technologies, IPC Stresses Need for Industrial Policy Approach to Include Complete Electronics Ecosystem

The following is a statement by Alison James, IPC senior director of European government relations

Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 04, 2023Electronics manufacturing is central to the four critical technologies highlighted in the Commission's proposal although key segments of electronics manufacturing in Europe have atrophied, undermining the region's resiliency, security, and economic competitiveness.
"IPC recently led a collaboration of more than 100 companies across the electronics industry to produce a reportfor the European Commission. The report establishes the strategic importance of a robust electronics manufacturing industry, including globally competitive component manufacturers, electronics assemblersthe comprehensive report, including a list of collaborating companies.

# # #
About IPC
IPC) is a global, not-for-profit industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its 3,200 member companies which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, advanced packaging, and testing. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry.


