IPC -- Association Connecting Electronics Industries: As EU Reviews Risk Assessments of Critical Technologies, IPC Stresses Need for Industrial Policy Approach to Include Complete Electronics Ecosystem

The following is a statement by Alison James, IPC senior director of European government relations

Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 04, 2023Electronics manufacturing is central to the four critical technologies highlighted in the Commission's proposal although key segments of electronics manufacturing in Europe have atrophied, undermining the region's resiliency, security, and economic competitiveness.

"IPC recently led a collaboration of more than 100 companies across the electronics industry to produce a reportfor the European Commission. The report establishes the strategic importance of a robust electronics manufacturing industry, including globally competitive component manufacturers, electronics assemblersthe comprehensive report, including a list of collaborating companies.

