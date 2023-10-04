

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as U.K. services PMI came in higher than the flash reading in September.



U.K. services PMI dropped to 49.3 from 49.5 in August. However, that was better than the flash estimate of 47.2.



The pound rose to 1.1150 against the franc and 0.8649 against the euro, setting 2-day highs.



The pound advanced to a 2-day high of 1.2141 against the greenback, from an early multi-month low of 1.2037.



Against the yen, the pound edged up to 181.01.



The pound is seen finding resistance around 1.14 against the franc, 0.84 against the euro, 1.24 against the greenback and 184.00 against the yen.



