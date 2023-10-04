Chapel of the Flowers Stands Strong for Love and Equality, Offering Free Weddings at Las Vegas Pride Parade

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Chapel of the Flowers, a renowned Las Vegas wedding venue, proudly announces its participation in the Las Vegas Pride Parade for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its unwavering belief that "Love is Love." To commemorate this momentous occasion, Chapel of the Flowers is extending a heartwarming invitation to all couples who wish to celebrate their everlasting love in Las Vegas by offering free weddings during the Annual Las Vegas Pride Parade.

The Free Wedding Experience, a testament to Chapel of the Flowers' commitment to love, inclusion, and unity, includes a ceremony in their exquisite Victorian Chapel, the rental of a small silk bouquet and boutonniere, live streaming of the ceremony to share the love with friends and family around the world, and a 10-minute professional photo session to capture the couple's beautiful moments.

This initiative not only exemplifies Chapel of the Flowers' dedication to celebrating love in all its forms but also signifies its active participation in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and promoting the principles of equality and acceptance.

"Our participation in the Las Vegas Pride Parade for the second year is a reflection of our deep commitment to the idea that love transcends boundaries," said Cynthia Sharpe, Director of Storytelling at Chapel of the Flowers. "We are excited to stand alongside the LGBTQ+ community and to offer free weddings as a symbol of our support for love in all its splendid diversity."

In a world where love stories are as unique as the individuals who create them, Chapel of the Flowers stands as a beacon of love, offering couples an opportunity to celebrate their love, regardless of gender or orientation.

To take advantage of this special offer and make their love story a reality, couples are encouraged to reach out to Chapel of the Flowers' dedicated wedding coordinators at 702-435-7331.

Join Chapel of the Flowers in celebrating love, equality, and unity at the Las Vegas Pride Parade and be a part of an extraordinary moment that will be cherished for a lifetime.

About Chapel of the Flowers: Chapel of the Flowers is a world-renowned wedding venue located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 60 years of experience, Chapel of the Flowers has helped thousands of couples celebrate their love in a variety of elegant and unique settings. The chapel is known for its commitment to inclusivity and equality, embracing love in all its beautiful forms. For more information, visit www.littlechapel.com

