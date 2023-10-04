Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise

Client-centered intellectual property firm continues its commitment to diversity and inclusion with certification from WRMSDC.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Hudnell Law Group, a modern intellectual property law firm, announced today that it has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC).





Hudnell Law Group NMSDC Certification

Hudnell Law Group logo and NMSDC logo

The National Minority Supplier Development Council's (NMSDC) Minority Business Enterprise Certification is the gold standard for Ethnic Minority Business Certification in the United States. The Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council administers NMSDC's certification in Northern California, where Hudnell Law Group is based, as well as in Nevada and Hawaii. Hudnell Law Group has met the certification requirements set forth by WRMSDC, which requires a business to be at least 51% minority-owned, managed, and controlled.

"Earning certification as a Minority Business Enterprise from the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council is a significant milestone for our firm. It reflects not only our commitment to excellence in intellectual property law but also our dedication to promoting diversity within the legal profession," said Mr. Lewis Hudnell, founder of Hudnell Law Group. "Although Hudnell Law has always been a minority-owned business, we felt that it was important to formally signify our contribution to the broader tapestry of inclusivity in our field."

There are more than 460 corporate members recognized by WRMSDC. Hudnell Law Group takes great pride in becoming a part of these esteemed members, alongside numerous other minority-owned businesses, and shares their steadfast and continual commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion.

About Hudnell Law Group P.C.

Hudnell Law Group is a modern intellectual property law firm committed to innovating, adding value, and delivering results for our clients. Hudnell Law Group develops and implements innovative IP solutions that add value to our clients' businesses. We employ new and alternative practices designed to enhance the value of IP services. We demonstrate our value by the results we are able to achieve for our clients and our commitment to providing outstanding client service. For more information on Hudnell Law Group, go to hudnelllaw.com.

Contact Information:

Melissa Young

Chief Marketing Officer

melissa@hudnelllaw.com

650-564-7720

SOURCE: Hudnell Law Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789905/hudnell-law-group-certified-as-a-minority-business-enterprise