Break the Love and The Botanist Celebrate Community Through Racquet Sports With Sip & Play Events

The Partnership Includes Activations in Greater New York and Los Angeles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Break the Love, the social sports court booking platform, and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, distilled and handcrafted at Bruichladdich Distillery on the Scottish isle of Islay, are teaming up to support community athletics with a series of events on both coasts. The events will take place in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with views of the New York City skyline and in West Hollywood in the heart of Los Angeles. The partnership between the brands aims to highlight the importance of offering racquet sports to the community as a way to promote a sense of community and offer a space to make friends over a post-game drink after a bit of competition.









Break the Love and The Botanist will present an event in New York City at 74 Wythe in Brooklyn on Oct. 13 from 6-9 p.m. ET. They will also host an event in Los Angeles at the rooftop of West Hollywood hotspot EP & LP on Oct. 21 from 12-3 p.m. PT. The events will feature ping pong, paddle tennis, and pickleball competitions and beautifully balanced Botanist cocktails such as the bright and citrus-forward Courtside Collins.

The event will also include small bites, an on-site DJ, Break the Love x The Botanist giveaways, photo opportunities, and more.

"We are excited to partner with The Botanist on both coasts to celebrate connection and community through this Sip & Play series. Our events will be a great opportunity for our community to connect with other racquet sport lovers, participate in competition, learn from pros, and engage in giveaways and more," said Trisha Goyal, founder and CEO of Break the Love.

"The Botanist is a spirit that celebrates community. Distilled with wild botanicals from its home island of Islay, off the coast of Scotland, it is a gin whose flavor is a unique expression of the terroir it comes from and the people who craft it. We love bringing people together to enjoy the complex, delicate taste of this spirit that speaks to a place. That's why we're excited to partner with Break the Love to foster a relationship with their community of racquet enthusiasts in the U.S. over a refreshing cocktail (and a bit of friendly competition)," said Craig Sherman, VP of Marketing, Rémy Cointreau Americas.

For more information and to RSVP, visit:

New York Event RSVP - https://www.breakthelove.com/events/class/8cf73fc5-f94b-4b34-9f07-cd81e803e14e

Los Angeles Event RSVP - https://www.breakthelove.com/events/class/7eaa944b-9ef1-4c4e-8db9-ddd0e92c5b40

About Break the Love

Break the Love is a social sports booking platform that breaks down the most common barriers to playing recreational racquet sports: difficulty in finding a place to play, difficulty in finding other players, and the high cost. By using the online platform, players are able to find places to play and people to play with, in turn helping property owners monetize their spaces more effectively. Visit www.breakthelove.com | Instagram @breakthelove

About The Botanist:

Founded in 2011, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin is distilled and hand-crafted at Bruichladdich Distillery on Islay, a remote island off the west coast of Scotland. It is the first and only Islay Dry Gin - a rare expression of the heart and soul of this wild Scottish isle. Hailing from one of the only B Corp-certified distilleries in the world, The Botanist believes in using business as a force for good, putting people and planet in line with profit. The craft liquid is distilled with a unique combination of 22 wild Islay botanicals that are hand-foraged locally and sustainably on the island by The Botanist's professional foragers, James Donaldson and Kate Hannett. The Islay botanicals are slow simmer distilled with pure Islay spring water in a unique Lomond Still, affectionately nicknamed Ugly Betty, by Head Distiller Adam Hannett. The result is a smooth yet complex gin that speaks of Islay. Visit www.thebotanist.com | Instagram @TheBotanistGin_US

Contact Information

Jennifer Buonantony

jennifer@presspassla.com

323-496-1976

Bailey Hospodor

thebotanistpr@kwtglobal.com

SOURCE: Break the Love

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789911/break-the-love-and-the-botanist-celebrate-community-through-racquet-sports-with-sip-play-events