TitanHQ Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month With Multiple Security Awareness Initiatives

GALWAY, IRELAND and SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / TitanHQ, the leading SaaS cybersecurity platform vendor, today announced a security awareness campaign in recognition of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in October. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaboration between government and private industry to raise awareness about digital security and empower everyone to protect their data from online crime.

Cyber Security Awareness Month at TitanHQ

Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to raise awareness about digital security and empower everyone to protect their data from online crime.

IBM has previously reported that 95% of all data breaches are partially the result of human error. Strengthening security awareness empowers users with the knowledge and skills to safeguard against cyber threats and prevent avoidable vulnerabilities. To celebrate 20 years of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, TitanHQ will champion global initiatives to educate and promote cyber resilience.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2023 will focus on four key behaviors:

Use strong passwords and a password manager

Turn on multifactor authentication

Recognize and report phishing

Update software

The overall goal of CSAM is to provide everyone with the information they need for a safer and more secure online experience. This year, TitanHQ is offering a free kit of security resources tailored for IT professionals. This kit aims to enhance awareness of crucial security practices among employees and strengthen an organization's security culture. This kit features an expert-guided Cyber Awareness Video Series, a Training Planner for streamlining annual security training, a Free Quiz to assess cybersecurity knowledge, and various additional resources to enhance online security practices. It also includes an invitation to TitanHQ's webinar with Stephen Burke (CISO) on Oct. 19, offering expert insights on year-round cybersecurity risk management and planning.

"TitanHQ is proud to support this global online security awareness and education initiative. Security education is key, and we are happy to offer resources that advance cybersecurity awareness. This launch also co-coincides with yesterday's visit to TitanHQ by Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, and Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, as we announce plans for the creation of close to 70 additional jobs by 2025 and the commencement of a significant Research & Development project at TitanHQ, which Enterprise Ireland has supported," commented, Ronan Kavanagh, CEO TitanHQ.

Access the TitanHQ Security Kit here

You can also follow and use the official hashtag CyberSecurityAwarenessMonth on social media throughout the month.

About TitanHQ.

TitanHQ is a 25-year-old multi-award-winning SaaS cybersecurity platform delivering a layered security solution to businesses globally. TitanHQ offers cutting-edge technologies and robust solutions to protect SMBs and MSPs against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and other cyberattacks that can compromise data and disrupt operations.

About the National Cyber Security Alliance

https://staysafeonline.org/about-us/

