Cybersixgill Earns 2023 New Product Of The Year in Cyber Threat Intelligence

Cybersixgill IQ is Recognized as the Industry-Leading Generative AI End-to-End Solution to Improve Security Efficacy and Operational Efficiency

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, today announced it has been awarded the impressive distinction of New Product of the Year 2023 by Security Today Magazine.

The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding development achievements of cyber companies whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. In the 15th year of the independently juried contest, winners were honored in 43 product award categories.

"In the realm of security, innovation is essential. When judging new security products, remember that they should meet today's challenges and anticipate tomorrow's threats," said Ralph C. Jensen, publisher of Security Today magazine. "By taking a proactive and holistic approach to security products and technology, you can better anticipate and adapt to ongoing physical security needs in commercial and industrial settings, ensuring the safety of your assets, employees, and operations. We are pleased to recognize many outstanding new security products addressing these concerns."

"We greatly appreciate Security Today's recognition of Cybersixgill IQ among its standout New Products of the Year," states Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. "Cybersixgill IQ is the culmination of our years of work and investment in building AI and machine learning-driven products and represents a significant breakthrough in how organizations access and analyze CTI. With our new generative AI, we're redefining the CTI landscape, providing unprecedented access and insights within the industry to meet today's cyber challenges and anticipate tomorrow's threats."

The 2023 winners will receive awards for their recognized products. All winners are currently featured on securitytoday.com and will be highlighted in the November/December 2023 issue of Security Today magazine.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

