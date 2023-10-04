Access Consciousness Celebrates 11th Annual Global Access Bars Day

Inviting People to Discover Peace of Mind at a Free Event in Houston and Online on Oct. 21

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Access Consciousness® is inviting people to discover greater peace of mind at its 11th Annual Global Access Bars Day in Houston, Texas, and available online on Oct. 21, 2023. This complimentary Global Access Bars Day event will be hosted by the global personal development organization Access Consciousness to celebrate Access Bars, one of the world's fastest-growing stress-relief and well-being-enhancing techniques. This year's theme is Free Your Mind.

"Monkey mind" may be a 2000-year-old concept, but it perfectly describes the very modern challenge of overthinking, mental overstimulation, and anxiety. According to researcher Susan Nolen-Hoeksema, nearly three-quarters of 25-to-35-year-olds and half of all 40-somethings suffer from chronic overthinking.

Dr. Dain Heer, co-host of the event, explains the intent behind the free annual initiative, "Most people think they need to change everything before they can be happy. That's not the case; all it takes is for you to know that something else is possible. Change any one area of your life, and that will open up change in other areas. One tool that can access the space of possibilities is Access Bars," he says.

"Twenty-three years ago, I was in a place where I was so depressed that I wanted to leave the planet. After one Access Bars session, I had a sense of hope and possibilities," he adds.

The Access Bars are 32 points on the head, which, when lightly touched, can help reduce stress and trauma throughout the body. It can give the brain a replenishing space and has shown to be effective in significantly decreasing symptoms of anxiety and depression, as seen in this study with Dr. Terrie Hope.

The event will be free to stream anywhere worldwide and feature live interviews with best-selling authors and co-creators of Access Consciousness, Dr. Dain Heer and Gary Douglas. Last year's event attracted more than 75,000 participants from around the world.

The online event will start at 1:00 a.m. CT and include inspiring stories and practical tools to assist when life presents challenges. The live Houston event will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT at the JW Marriott at the Galleria and includes free Access Bars sessions and live interviews with Heer and Douglas.

To learn more visit, www.globalaccessbarsday.com and www.accessconsciousness.com.

