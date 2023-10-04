Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - FloraWorks Holdings Inc., a leading cannabinoid therapeutics company, announced the appointment of Dr. Mike McCormick as VP of Strategy. A science and intellectual property consultant for FloraWorks since 2022, Dr. McCormick brings extensive expertise in cannabinoid biochemistry, innovation, and IP protection.

Within the cannabis industry, Dr. McCormick focuses on industrial and academic technology transfer, and the development of next-generation therapeutics, consumer products, scientific methods, and educational content. He has been consulting in the sector since 2017, and is currently a Venture Partner with Bonaventure Equity. Dr. McCormick earned his Ph.D. in chemistry at M.I.T. and studied cannabinoid receptors as a postdoctoral associate at The Scripps Research Institute. Following his post-doc, he spent years as a technical advisor to corporate law firms obtaining patents on pharmaceuticals. He is an author on more than a dozen scientific articles including publications in Nature, Biochemistry, and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. McCormick to the leadership team during this momentous time for our company," said Alleh Lindquist, CEO and Co-Founder of FloraWorks. "His expertise perfectly aligns with our dedication to safety, efficacy, and consumer trust, making him a crucial partner as we work to unlock the therapeutic potential of rare and novel cannabinoids and create effective solutions that cater to a wide range of needs."

Dr. McCormick added, "The opportunity to work closely with this team of professionals is inspiring, and I'm excited to continue pushing the boundaries of cannabinoid science. FloraWorks' groundbreaking discoveries have the potential to provide much-needed pharmaceutical alternatives, improving health and wellness for millions."

The appointment comes on the heels of FloraWorks' announcement that its flagship product TruCBN (a pure form of cannabinol or "CBN") demonstrated effectiveness in treating sleep disturbances in a recent landmark clinical trial independently conducted by Radicle Science. In the industry-first, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial, 25, 50, and 100 milligrams of TruCBN were found to significantly enhance sleep outcomes and provide clinically meaningful improvement.

About FloraWorks:

FloraWorks is a leading cannabinoid therapeutic development company specializing in high-quality, innovative products designed to improve health and wellness. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and consumer trust, FloraWorks is dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic potential of rare and novel cannabinoids, creating effective solutions that cater to a wide range of needs. For more information, visit www.flora-works.com.

