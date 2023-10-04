ContractPodAi's continued development of generative AI offerings demonstrates its impactful role in increasing efficiencies for legal teams and law firms across the globe

ContractPodAi, provider of the award-winning AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, today announced the availability of new capabilities in Leah Legal Copilot, bringing comprehensive deep analysis, redlining, transparent insights, analytics and a conversational guidance concierge, to legal professionals globally, through the following:

Leah Discovery : Leah offers deep multi-level legal analysis, detailed reviews, and reports on multiple documents across transactions, M&A, litigations, contracts and legal and regulatory compliance use cases. In the response, Leah provides references, description of the method incorporated to drive results and conclusion. Lawyers can leverage this analysis combined with the references to inform their final decision, resulting in a collaborative approach between the lawyer and the AI.

Leah Redline: Leah can assist in creating comprehensive risk and remediation reports providing a meticulous examination of the document to evaluate risk and take the next step by redrafting the contract, with concise redlines and suggestions. These suggestions are based on the standard language and Leah's redline framework, which identifies risks and unfavorable language in documents and provides redline recommendations to remediate them.

Leah Guidance: Leah provides an interactive and conversational concierge that can automatically offer legal guidance across multiple legal matters by understanding your policies, negotiation strategies, playbooks and other reference materials stored in your knowledge base. Leah offers full transparency to source material and rationale of the guidance, giving hours of time back to legal professionals.

Leah Impact : Get comprehensive insights into your Leah Copilot projects. Track user activity, usage data, real-time ROI and productivity. See how generative AI is being utilized and track with complete transparency.

Leah Copilot Microsoft Word add-in: This Leah Copilot add-in lets you view and edit redlined documents in Word while accessing Leah Copilot functionality.

"Through a combination of our internal expertise and best-of-breed large language models, we're excited to release these new modules to help customers further harness the power of generative AI to streamline their day-to-day work and see unprecedented productivity gains," said Anurag Malik, President and Chief Technology Officer at ContractPodAi. "With the rapid pace of the legal technology industry, it's important for vendors to quickly and securely bring unique innovations to market to help legal professionals navigate both current and future challenges. Our continued innovation is a testament to our ability to quickly bring a generational shift to how customers use technology."

These new offerings come as an addition to Leah Legal Copilot's Leah Draft and Leah Extract modules. Leah Legal Copilot's interface is highly intuitive and user-friendly, enabling users to easily engage with it via a conversational experience. Leah responds quickly and accurately, saving valuable time.

About ContractPodAi:

Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in 2021 and 2022, ContractPodAi is on a mission to transform the way the world makes agreements. Lawyer-led and AI-powered, our 'One Legal Platform' was developed by attorneys as a solution for legal teams. Now, more than ever, it's clear legal teams aren't the only ones struggling with insurmountable workloads and complex contracts. That's why we've spent over a decade evolving our AI and CLM to offer an all-in-one platform where teams take charge of their contract management process and our new generative AI-powered Leah Legal Copilot to provide super-powered support for Legal Teams.

ContractPodAi amplifies your business's readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including Microsoft, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto. Learn more about ContractPodAi at: https://contractpodai.com/

