Astradyne, Inc.: Mentor Securities Advises Astral Dynamic Networks on Valuations and Strategic Alternatives, Including a Capital Raise

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Investment banking firm and Finra Member, Mentor Securities, is advising innovative technology company ASTRADYNE, INC. ("Astral Dynamic Networks") on strategic alternatives. The alternatives may include a capital raise, strategy to market, potential M&A transactions, a public listing of securities, and valuations of ASTRADYNE's ground breaking technology and IP currently in the pre-launch phase. ASTRADYNE plans to be in Pre-IPO mode by 2024 or 2025 for an expected IPO upon launch of its groundbreaking technology, or soon thereafter.

ASTRADYNE focuses on impacting and transforming commerce and business interplay with new proprietary intelligent technology and innovative dynamic software modules and solutions, enabling groundbreaking new products and services agnostic to all commerce and business. A core component of ASTRADYNE's unique platform is its artificial intelligence named the PDCI, which, together with other proprietary methods and technology, is able to be uniquely trained to provide unmatched productivity solutions and capabilities forecasted to impact and transform all levels of commerce and business interactions.

ASTRADYNE is led by its CEO and co-Chief Designer Fabrizio Boccardi and Mentor Securities by its Chairman and CEO Davis Blaine. Mr. Blaine added, "We agreed to work with ASTRADYNE in consideration of its fascinating technology and overall IP that we believe has a substantial upside potential in the market. Since execution is extremely important in any business, we look forward to advising ASTRADYNE in bringing about its vanguard technology and products and help to achieve its compelling business plan.

Fabrizio Boccardi also stated, "We are pleased to work with Mentor Securities and their appreciation of our trailblazing technology and products we are so passionate to take to market. As we explore different ways to increase our business and value, Mentor Securities' advice and perspective will be useful in various aspects during this phase of our growth."

ASTRADYNE ("Astral Dynamic Networks") is a United States growth-stage technology company that creates, designs, develops, and licenses evolutionary high-tech systems, methods, tools, and applications focused on providing revolutionary means of commerce and communication through groundbreaking products and services for consumers, businesses, industries, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. ASTRADYNE is pioneering disruptive ground breaking systems and technologies designed to revolutionize the digital highway for commerce and social interplay. Its technology solutions are transformational and designed to forge the future of commerce and social interaction, defying limitations and creating the future of business and consumer exchange through next generation commerce. ASTRADYNE.US.

Mentor Securities, is a preeminent middle market investment bank dedicated to providing the highest quality, step-by-step advice to help its clients maximize value and successfully complete a transaction. In addition, it provides corporate advisory, financial advisory, add-on acquisitions, buy-and-build/consolidation strategies, cross-border transactions, partnerships, joint ventures and go-private transactions. It also assists clients in raising debt and equity capital (common and preferred stock, convertible debentures, bridge loans, senior/subordinated debt), structuring recapitalizations; effecting corporate restructuring and renewal; and advising boards on strategic alternatives and fairness opinions. Its team has a broad and extensive network of institutional acquirers (financial and strategic) and capital providers that include private equity groups, family offices, domestic/overseas private investment firms, hedge funds, asset managers, senior and mezzanine lenders, sovereign wealth funds and fund advisors. mentorsecurities.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include but are not limited to, risk factors inherent in doing business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

ASTRADYNE

Jim Hedberg: VP Finance

Email: Jim.hedberg@astradyne.us

Robert Lettieri: CFO

Email: Robert.Lettieri@Astradyne.us

SOURCE: Astradyne, Inc.

