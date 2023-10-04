Haefele Flanagan Welcomes New Executive Director, Valuation Services

Dave Bookbinder ASA, CEIV brings his vast knowledge and broad experience to Haefele Flanagan CPAs & Advisors.

MAPLE SHADE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Haefele, Flanagan & Co., P.C. is pleased to announce that Dave Bookbinder has joined our firm as Executive Director, Valuation Services.

Dave Bookbinder, Executive Director Valuation Services

Dave brings a diverse background in corporate finance consulting with specific expertise in the areas of business valuation and intellectual property valuation. He has led valuations of the securities and intangible assets of public and private corporations (under IRC 409a, ASC 820, ASC 805, ASC 350, and ASC 718) for various purposes, including acquisition and divestiture, fairness opinions, reorganizations, estate planning and regulatory compliance. Over the years, Dave has prepared valuations of business enterprises, intellectual property, capital stock and stock options for purposes such as mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and S-Corporation conversions.

Dave is the author of The NEW ROI: Return On Individuals and The NEW ROI: Going Behind The Numbers, and hosts the business talk show, Behind The Numbers. He also writes about business and leadership at CFO University and serves on the Enterprise Engagement Alliance's Executive Committee for Accounting and Metrics to help oversee development of an outreach effort and curriculum program tailored for chief financial officers.

Dave is a graduate of Temple University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics. He also holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Drexel University.

He is an Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) in Business Valuation with the American Society of Appraisers and also holds the designation of CEIV, Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations.

"Dave represents the highest standards of dedication and professionalism that we strive to achieve. He brings with him an impressive track record helping businesses across various industries achieve their financial goals," says Jim Rogers, Managing Partner at Haefele Flanagan. "Dave has assisted thousands of clients in making informed decisions and unlocking the true worth of their companies. Haefele Flanagan welcomes Dave and looks forward to many successful years together."

Prior to joining Haefele Flanagan, Dave held leadership positions with B. Riley Advisory Services, CFGI, EisnerAmper, GBQ Consulting, and BDO Valuation Advisors.

Haefele, Flanagan & Co., P.C., founded in 1967, is a full-service consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax service firm. In addition to being a member of the AICPA, the NJSCPA, and PICPA, the firm is a member of the PCAOB and CPAmerica - one of the largest associations of CPA firms in the United States with access to the expertise and resources of professionals nationwide and globally in more than 130 countries.

