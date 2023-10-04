Addison Group's Peg Buchenroth Named One of Crain's Chicago Business' Notable Leaders in Diversity Equity & Inclusion

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Addison Group, an award-winning leader of professional talent solutions and consulting services, announced today that its Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Peg Buchenroth, has been selected as one of Crain's Chicago Business' Notable Leaders in Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DE&I).

Addison group Logo

As Addison Group's Executive Vice President (EVP) of Human Resources (HR), Buchenroth develops and oversees all HR leadership for the conglomerate enterprise. Buchenroth has earned accolades surrounding her implementing a strategic integrated approach to involve Addison's multiple subsidiary institutions with internal Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). The ERGs work to facilitate diverse and educational events, hosting the company's first annual DEI Summit and creating a dedicated internal role to lead and promote the continued growth of DEI initiatives.

Just this May, Buchenroth was recognized for Excellence in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This annual influencers list honors staffing professionals, executives, and leaders who have made workplaces more equitable and inclusive by having crucial conversations and actions around diversity, belonging, fair treatment of workers, equal pay, hiring bias, discrimination, racism, and more.

Addison Group CEO Tom Moran was quoted: "Peg is a genuine leader who supports and encourages her team, and the entire organization, to be passionate advocates for diversity and inclusion. She shows us every day how essential our DEI efforts are to Addison Group's People-First approach to business. We appreciate her commitment to making Addison Group a more inclusive place for all, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

Established in 1999, Addison Group has gained a notable reputation as one of the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms by strategically courting and acquiring smaller, yet reputable competitors on the rise, each of which has only grown stronger backed by the Group.

Congratulations to Peg Buchenroth, on being selected as one of Crain's Chicago Business' Notable Leaders in Diversity Equity and Inclusion!

Addison Group, an award-winning talent solutions and consulting company in the U.S., provides industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch.

Mindy Konczal

Media & PR Manager

Addison Group Corporation

MediaRelations@AddisonGroup.com

Mindy Konczal

Media & Public Relations Manager

media.relations@addisongroup.com

