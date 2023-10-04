JP McHale Pest Management: Spotted Lanternfly Treatment Unveiled Amidst Infestation in the Greater New York Region

JP McHale Pest Management Launches Spotted Lanternfly Action Prevention (SLAP) Program and Task Force

BUCHANAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / In response to a rapid increase in Spotted Lanternflies throughout the Greater New York region, leading regional pest control company JP McHale Pest Management, LLC has launched the JP McHale Spotted Lanternfly Action Prevention (SLAP) Program and Task Force. The new task force is aligned with the unveiling of a new treatment, developed to prevent and reduce Spotted Lanternflies, which is effective for both residential and commercial use. WABC-TV recently reported that an uncontrolled Spotted Lanternfly population could cost the New York economy a staggering $300 million annually.

The JP McHale SLAP Task Force is comprised of the company's most experienced residential and commercial pest experts, who together developed an effective strategy for managing, preventing, and reducing Spotted Lanternflies. JP McHale's new treatment features neem oil, an all-natural pesticide that kills both the nymph and adult lanternflies, and features other topical oils that target the trunk and branches of trees in order to address the problem where it originates. This treatment is then combined with a special soil treatment, designed to combat Spotted Lanternflies at the "source of their destruction."

Pest expert, entomologist, and president of JP McHale Pest Management, Jim McHale says that he's hearing from many consumers who are alarmed by the Spotted Lanternfly's bright colors. "They are a little frightening, but the color scheme is a defense mechanism to keep birds away."

He added that it's important to be especially vigilant to prevent infestations in the fall because this is when the adult Spotted Lanternflies lay their eggs. In addition, he said that people can take immediate action themselves by scraping off Spotted Lanternfly egg masses and sealing them in plastic bags. "This proactive step can make a significant difference in reducing the population," says McHale.

