Michael Tran Joins The Influencer Marketing Factory as TikTok Talent

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / The Influencer Marketing Factory has signed another creative to their roster of talents that the agency will represent.

Michael Tran is a newly signed TikTok creator now part of The Influencer Marketing Factory's agency. His comedic content caught the eye of the agency's talent department. The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Michael makes content with his father on TikTok, has grown a community of over seven million followers, and has amassed over 220 million likes. He began filming content as a way to capture memories with his friends and family to look back on; once one of his videos went viral, the Tran family decided to pursue content creation full-time. His viewers love watching his funny pranks and the relationship that he has with his father. Michael shares Vietnamese heritage and is from Ontario, Canada. When he isn't filming videos with his father, Michael enjoys writing music, hanging out with friends and family, and caring for his dog.

"I'm very grateful to work with IMF. I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together!" Michael said.

The agency now exclusively represents TikTok creators with a combined follower base of 42M+ and plans to continue this pace of expansion.

About The Influencer Marketing Factory:

