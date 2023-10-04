Star Alliance International Corp. Agrees to purchase 51% of DigiPro Payments, LLC dba NetSimple.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("STAR or the Company") has agreed to purchase DigiPro Payments, LLC dba NetSimple ("NetSimple") through a new wholly owned subsidiary of Star alliance. The transaction will close no later than October 12, 2023, giving time for the new subsidiary to be set up by STAR.

STAR will purchase NetSimple for 3 million shares of Series D preferred stock that will convert into STAR common shares at five common shares for each preferred share with a combination of cash for working capital to speed growth. The conversion cannot take place until the market value of STAR's common stock is a minimum of $0.50 cents per share.

NetSimple is a Fintech and Merchant Service Provider company with a proven track record and current leadership that has invested over 10 years of continuous strategic technology development and technical/market testing prior to launching the brand.

NetSimple uses Proprietary SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Platform that enables publishers to create, manage and market websites, shopping carts and digital web content with fully integrated on-line, in-person and brick-and-mortar for payment processing.

NetSimple's proprietary SaaS Platform was developed to specifically ensure ADA Web Compliance* enabling website publishers to create, manage and market websites, shopping carts and digital content with integrated web accessibility compliance not available on other Content Management System / shopping cart providers, and effectively futureproofing NetSimple's offering.

NetSimple has revenue this year through September 2023 of $704,400, growing monthly, with a current run rate in excess of $100,000 and is profitable. With this acquisition, revenue is expected to more than double over the next six months.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of STAL, commented, "This is an exciting acquisition for Star. It brings revenue and profit immediately as well as an exciting plan for growth. This acquisition is part of our plans to diversify with our Artificial Intelligence acquisition and our first Fintech acquisition. NetSimple has proprietary software which is a major reason for the acquisition as our intent is to always look for Companies that bring new platforms that will enhance growth. NetSimple boasts a highly experienced and successful management team. We are excited to welcome them to the STAR family."

Richard continued: "This does not, in any way, change our core business of mining and mining technology, however with our available asset base, we intend to continue to look for undervalued assets that will drive shareholder value."

Tim Renfroe, CEO of NetSimple stated:" We are extremely excited to become part of the STAR group of Companies. Although the base of business is mining and mining technology, the forward-thinking management at STAR are just the partners we want to team up with. They recognized the value of our proprietary technology that has huge room for growth. We can see the direction STAR is heading in with its new fintech and AI divisions. We know we will add significant revenue and profit to the group. We are excited to be one of the only Fintech ISOs to be partnered with, and backed by, a gold mining and mining technology firm."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies that will enhance the value of the Company.

Now Star is adding new proprietary technology platforms in AI and Fintech that will enhance the value of the group.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

