TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq:RAKE)(STO:RAKE) announced today that the company has extended its revolving credit facility with standing partner Avida Finans AB until December 2024.

The agreed facility will be gradually reduced from EUR 15 million to EUR 10 million in March 2024 and subsequently to EUR 5 million from July 2024 up until December of the same year. Starting from March 2024, the interest on the facility will be increased by 0.25 percent per annum, amounting to EURIBOR plus 5.0 percent, with an additional upfront facility fee.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Raketech Extends Credit Facility

SOURCE: Raketech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789917/raketech-extends-credit-facility