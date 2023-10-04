FingerMotion Responds to Short Seller Report

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, today issued the following statement in response to the short seller report issued by Capybara Research (the "Capybara Report"), a short selling research firm, on October 3, 2023.

Based on the review by the Company's management team, we believe that the Capybara Report contain many errors, unsupported speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events. The Company's management, together with its Board of Directors, intends to further review and examine the allegations and misinformation therein and will take whatever necessary and appropriate actions may be required to protect the interest of its shareholders. The Company is already in the process of identifying and engaging experts who can assist it in identifying the perpetrators behind this coordinated action.

The Company endeavors to provide full and accurate disclosure to investors and rebut any false claims that attempt to impair market confidence in FingerMotion's business, operations and financial statements. The Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, as well as transparent and timely disclosure in compliance with the applicable rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nasdaq rules.

Furthermore, the Company recently filed the Form S-3 registration statement which was declared effective by the SEC on September 29, 2023. The Form S-3 is an unallocated universal shelf registration statement for $300 million of securities of FingerMotion of which only $25 million has been allocated to an at-the-market offering. The Company is aware that any fund raising at current levels would be entirely too dilutive to the shareholders and the Form S-3 is in place to enable thoughtful access to capital should the need arise. The Company has no current plans in place to utilize the ATM but has made the allocation in the best interests of its shareholders given the prolonged uncertainty and volatility in the capital markets.

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

