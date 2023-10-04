Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
Dow Jones News
04.10.2023 | 15:49
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section -2-

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
04-Oct-2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X       Other reason: 
        voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: New York, New York, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 28 Sep 2023 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                4.55 %           0.58 %    5.13 %              507431033 
 
 Previous             4.86 %           0.27 %    5.14 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG505        0    23097574      0 %     4.55 % 
 
 Total          23097574            4.55 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion     Voting rights Voting rights in 
                date           period                absolute        % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to   N/A           N/A                  2062241      0.41 % 
 recall) 
 
                            Total                 2062241      0.41 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of      Expiration or     Exercise or conversion Cash or physical     Voting rights Voting rights 
 instrument    maturity date     period         settlement           absolute      in % 
 
 Contract for   N/A          N/A          Cash               891302     0.18 % 
 Difference 
 
                                Total              891302     0.18 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
                     % of voting rights (if    % of voting rights through Total of both (if at 
 Name                   at least 3% or more)  instruments (if at least 5% or  least 5% or more) 
                                              more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                      %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC             %                 %          % 
 
 Amethyst Intermediate LLC                  %                 %          % 
 
 Aperio Holdings LLC                     %                 %          % 
 
 Aperio Group, LLC                      %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                   %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,            %                 %          % 
 National Association 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management               %                 %          % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                   %                 %          %

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section -2- 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,            %                 %          % 
 National Association 
 
 SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC               %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings LP                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC                %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Canada              %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.                %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Holdings GK                 %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.                  %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Life Limited                    %                 %          % 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                    %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco               %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited               %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)             %                 %          % 
 Limited 
 
 -                              %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                       %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                   %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.             %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.            %                 %          % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.            %                 %          % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                   %                 %          %

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.