Troy Christensen Joins MyBrandForce as New CFO, Bringing Deep Skills and Experience to Harden Financial Processes and Support Transactions

Christensen Joining MyBrandForce Marks Another Important Milestone in Building a World-Class Leadership Team

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / MyBrandForce, the leading provider of field service solutions and real-time observational data for the consumer and retail industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Troy Christensen as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A seasoned executive with a history of driving financial excellence, Christensen's strategic insights and operational prowess are set to further elevate MyBrandForce's growth trajectory.

Troy Christensen brings with him a wealth of leadership experience garnered through his tenure in the Consumer and Retail industry with a specific focus on the beverage alcohol segment. Having consistently delivered impactful financial strategies and spearheaded initiatives that have fueled business expansion, Christensen is poised to make significant contributions to MyBrandForce's financial strength and long-term success.

"MyBrandForce is excited to welcome Troy Christensen as our new CFO," said Jason Roth, CEO of MyBrandForce. "Troy's proven track record in optimizing financial performance and his strategic mindset align perfectly with our vision for continued growth and innovation. With his expertise, we are confident in our ability to navigate the evolving landscape of retail execution solutions for brands."

Christensen's distinguished career roles include Division CFO for Constellation Brands and CEO roles for Accolade Wines in Australia and Enotria Winecellars in the U.K. He began his career at Ernst and Young while securing his CPA and CMA. His ability to identify new avenues for revenue generation, streamline financial operations, and lead teams through pivotal financial transactions makes him an invaluable addition to the MyBrandForce leadership team.

"I am honored to take on the role of CFO at MyBrandForce and be part of a company that is reshaping how brands approach execution at the retail shelf," said Christensen. "MyBrandForce's commitment to innovation and its dedication to delivering exceptional solutions are truly impressive. I look forward to contributing to the financial strategy that will drive the company's future success."

Joining Christensen in the finance department is Erik Fordyce in the role of VP Finance & Head of Investor Relations. Fordyce brings a distinguished track record of financial analysis, management, and capital markets experience with companies including GE, GE Capital, and Mitsubishi.

About MyBrandForce

MyBrandForce - Disrupting CPG execution and data gathering by bringing the power of AI and an on-demand nationwide work force to radically improve brands' sales and distribution. MyBrandForce is the premier provider of real-time observational market intelligence and field services to consumer companies at the retail shelf. MyBrandForce deploys a nationwide on-demand workforce to deliver client missions in retail stores across a wide range of channels.

MyBrandForce's innovative platform offers field services and observational analytics that provide brands with actionable data to make informed decisions to maximize sales and distribution.

Visit www.mybrandforce.com to learn more about how MyBrandForce is revolutionizing retail execution in the Consumer and Retail sector. Contact us at info@mybrandforce.com for further inquiries.

