ACCESSWIRE's Press Release Distribution Services Are Helping B2B Companies Connect with Target Audiences

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / For B2B companies, press release distribution can generate positive outcomes, from increased website traffic and improved SEO performance to expanded brand awareness, sales and more.

ACCESSWIRE 's press release distribution services generate those same results for its B2B customers.

But, for press releases to be powerful, a company needs to identify and understand who makes up its target audience first.

What are their interests? Pain points? Preferred methods of communication?

The answers to these questions can help companies of all sizes and industries better understand the people who matter most to their business - their targetu audience.

"Think of a company's target audience as its GPS that's guiding them to the topics they want to read about," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Developing a deep understanding of who a brand is trying to reach can guide content creation, lead to better results, and ultimately improve their bottom line."

ACCESSWIRE's industry-leading press release distribution services continue to help its clients share their stories with their target audience and the media to help them meet and exceed their marketing goals.

For B2B companies, in particular, the brand-building benefits of consistent and strategic press release distribution include but aren't limited to:

Trust - Staying in front of the consumer and the media with newsworthy press releases effectively builds brand recognition and creates trust that promotes new business and earned media opportunities.

Thought leadership - To build on the former, the more value a brand provides, the better the chances are of securing opportunities to position a company as a thought leader. Thought leadership pieces are excellent ways to build brand awareness.

Targeting - Press release distribution helps companies cast a wider net to reach relevant media publications. ACCESSWIRE offers targeted distribution lists that help its customers maximize the moment.

"Press releases are an excellent and effective way for B2B companies to connect with and deliver their news directly to their target audiences," added Hammers.

