Supply Side: SupplySide West 2023 Showcases Critical Environmental and Community Initiatives

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / SupplySide West, presented by Title Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha, is the leading west-coast event in dietary supplements, food and beverage, personal care and animal nutrition and is returning to Las Vegas October 23 - 27 (Expo October 25 - 26) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The event gathers health and nutrition suppliers and buyers together to explore the science and strategy around the development of finished products as well as offering comprehensive education and product discovery. The 2023 expo highlights philanthropy through social good, environmental and industry impact actions.

Continuing with Informa's FasterForward commitment to carbon neutrality by 2025, SupplySide West addresses environmental impact through opportunities to lessen carbon output and material waste. Initiatives include procurement options with lower carbon footprint, partnering with third party certified carbon offset programs for travel and hotels, as well as creating an on-site 100% renewable energy powered event supporting electricity, heating and cooling. SupplySide West continues with the aim of being certified carbon neutral, focusing on finding robust ways to partner with attendees to provide the most-value for in person connection and choices for individual mitigation of carbon emissions.

In addition to reducing paper signage through the adoption of digital maps, SupplySide will partner with general service contractor Global Experience Specialists (GES) on the Better Stands Initiative to promote and produce reusable booths minimizing post-event landfill output. This program encourages exhibitors and contractors to move away from disposable, single use stands at events and utilize reusable or recyclable structures.

For the second year, SupplySide West and City of Las Vegas Tree Initiative partner with National Plant & Floral to donate all trees used to line the main cross aisles at the event to mitigate the urban heat island effect in the city that makes Las Vegas the fastest warming city in the United States. Trees used at the show will be donated and replanted locally, contributing to the goal of 60,000 planted trees in the next 30 years to help provide shade in the residential areas of Las Vegas.

SupplySide is dedicated to creating opportunities which contribute to a more equitable industry through relationships with Diversity Org and Black Women in Food. Prioritizing career exploration for community groups in health and nutrition through show tours, networking and professional development workshops, connects future entrants and existing professionals in the markets to leading thought experts, innovative practices and globally renowned brands.

"As a company, we are focusing on environmental sustainability and ethical business practices, prioritizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals objective. These are top of mind when planning and executing SupplySide," notes Marisa Finnegan, Director of Events at SupplySide. "In collaboration with several philanthropic organizations we have generated new opportunities for learning and participation to benefit the Las Vegas region as a core commitment to creating positive local and global market impact."

Register for SupplySide West, October 23-27, 2023, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, at supplysideshow.com.

About SupplySide

SupplySide is the premier event for innovation and discovery in the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. SupplySide brings together thousands of suppliers and buyers to explore and learn the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for over 25 years. The following SupplySide events and information products are produced by the Health and Nutrition group at Informa Markets: SupplySide Network 365 (SSN365), SupplySide East and SupplySide West. Engage with supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Fi Global

Food ingredients Global was launched in Utrecht, The Netherlands, in 1986. Its portfolio of live events, extensive data, digital solutions and high-level conferences is now established throughout the world and provides regional and global platforms for all stakeholders in the food ingredients industry. Over 500,000 people have attended our shows over the years, with billions of Euros worth of business created as a result. With more than 30 years of excellence, the events, digital solutions and supporting products deliver a proven route to market, with a truly global audience. Since 2018, Food ingredients Global has been part of the Informa Markets portfolio. For more information, please visit: www.figlobal.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

