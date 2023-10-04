Global educational services provider Kaplan has been named to Fast Company's prestigious "Brands That Matter" list, which honors those organizations that have demonstrated cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the communities they serve. Specifically, Kaplan is included in the list's General Excellence category, as one of 13 brands that are working to build a better future.

Since its inception in 1938, Kaplan's mission has been one of access and equity. When Stanley Kaplan, a star student and son of immigrants, was rejected from medical school due to anti-Semitic admissions quotas at the time, he turned a part-time job tutoring neighborhood kids into a full time business: opening access to college education to fellow working class and immigrant children by helping them ace the SAT. The company has since built on its roots of educational access and advancement helping people pass a test, get a credential, or earn a degree to become an important partner to universities and employers as well, focused on developing future talent. It has earned recognition on this year's "Brands That Matter" list through initiatives such as its All Access program, adopted by a number of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which enables colleges and universities to provide all of their students with free access to test prep for graduate admissions and professional licensure exams, credentialing programs, and workforce readiness programs. Additionally, Kaplan recently entered a groundbreaking partnership with Amazon to deliver coaching sessions to hundreds of thousands of hourly employees in Amazon's Career Choice program, to help them identify career paths.

"Receiving this recognition from Fast Company is a testament to Kaplan's unwavering 85-year commitment to making a difference in the lives of millions of students and clients. Our All Access license and partnership with Amazon give people the tools they need to make the best out of their lives and are but two of the exciting ways we are doing this," said Gregory Marino, CEO, Kaplan North America. "I'm immensely proud of Kaplan's team of thousands of employees for their commitment to excellence and innovation. We understand the power of our brand in shaping futures whether it's helping students get into top graduate-level programs or employees get into college or advance their careers and we are inspired to continue shaping it for the better. I know this award will fuel our drive to further positive change through education."

This year's "Brands That Matter" list includes a variety of organizations ranging from global businesses to small companies to nonprofits. In total, 165 brands were recognized all commended for their commitment, purpose, and relevance to their audience across a range of industries.

All brands were judged by Fast Company's editors based on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact. Winners will also be featured in Fast Company's Fall Issue, on newsstands on October 10, 2023.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

