DJ Hardman & Co Research: Chesnara plc (CSN) - Good first half aided by markets and acquisitions

Chesnara plc (CSN) | Good first half aided by markets and acquisitions Chesnara has announced its 2023 interim results. Good returns in equity markets, most notably in Sweden, and the benefit from acquisitions meant earnings were well ahead of our normalised estimates. Economic Value profit was GBP61.0m, including GBP28.4m from acquisitions, compared with a loss of GBP75.7m in 1H'22. Despite paying the final dividend, Economic Value increased 2% over the half year to GBP523.2m. Cash generation was solid, with commercial cash generation of GBP21.8m, while base cash generation was lower after the symmetric adjustment at GBP11.1m. As expected, the interim dividend was increased by 3% to 8.36p per share.

