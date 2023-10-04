Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
WKN: A0B9NW | ISIN: GB00B00FPT80
Frankfurt
03.10.23
09:15 Uhr
3,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.10.2023 | 17:01
Hardman & Co Research: Chesnara plc (CSN) - Good first half aided by markets and acquisitions

Hardman & Co Research: Chesnara plc (CSN) - Good first half aided by markets and acquisitions 
04-Oct-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Hardman & Co Research | Financial Services 
Chesnara plc (CSN) | Good first half aided by markets and acquisitions 
 
Chesnara has announced its 2023 interim results. Good returns in equity markets, most notably in Sweden, and the 
benefit from acquisitions meant earnings were well ahead of our normalised estimates. Economic Value profit was GBP61.0m, 
including GBP28.4m from acquisitions, compared with a loss of GBP75.7m in 1H'22. Despite paying the final dividend, 
Economic Value increased 2% over the half year to GBP523.2m. Cash generation was solid, with commercial cash generation 
of GBP21.8m, while base cash generation was lower after the symmetric adjustment at GBP11.1m. As expected, the interim 
dividend was increased by 3% to 8.36p per share. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/good-first-half-aided-by-markets-and-acquisitions/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
                  Contact: 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place         Brian Moretta 
London                      bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

1741525 04-Oct-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
