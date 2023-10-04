ORO orchestrates company spend and supplier management across siloed systems and data to improve workflow, increase visibility and make it easy for users to engage with procurement

ORO Labs, a global SaaS provider and creator of ORO, a smart procurement workflow orchestration platform, today highlighted its feature sponsorship at DPW Amsterdam 2023, where the company will be giving a keynote and pitching as one of four finalists in the prestigious DEMO competition for best procurement startups. ORO's innovative platform helps companies quickly create intake workflows, build an integrated and orchestrated procurement tech stack, and dramatically simplify user engagement with purchasing throughout the organization.

"Conventional procurement platforms are efficient, but siloed, making it difficult for users to engage and impossible for companies to get consistent data," said Sudhir Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder at ORO Labs. "ORO allows companies to quickly orchestrate these procurement workflows across siloed systems and data, making it easy to engage users early in supplier decisions. Our technology aligns perfectly with this year's emphasis on initiating, executing, and scaling procurement at DPW 2023, and we're eager to help attendees and DEMO judges learn more."

In use by leading global enterprises, ORO provides organizations with:

Powerful no-code engine - making it easy to build seamless workflows that unite teams and systems without IT support.

- making it easy to build seamless workflows that unite teams and systems without IT support. Simple, tailored UX to ensure compliant, confident engagement for every audience; business users, suppliers, and the procurement team.

to ensure compliant, confident engagement for every audience; business users, suppliers, and the procurement team. Deep integrations to automate procurement and unify data across systems and siloes.

to automate procurement and unify data across systems and siloes. Flexible workflows to support complex and high-spend purchases at scale, helping business users reach their goals faster.

to support complex and high-spend purchases at scale, helping business users reach their goals faster. Full visibility to drive informed, compliant procurement decisions with insight into all purchases across the organization.

DPW Amsterdam is the leading procurement and supply chain hub for innovation and emerging technologies, with the distinction of being a digitally-minded, startup-driven event, showcasing startups as the majority of the companies represented at the conference. These new companies will be joined by procurement leaders from many of the world's largest enterprises, bringing together over 5,000 attendees from nearly 80 countries across the globe. Held in the monumental Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam, this year's conference will take place on October 11-12, 2023.

In line with the theme of this year's conference, "Make Tech Work", which focuses on how players from inside and outside of the procurement industry can collaborate to transform tech ideas into actionable solutions and address today's biggest challenges, ORO Labs co-founders Sudhir Bhojwani and Lalitha Rajagopalan will take center stage for their keynote, "Orchestrate procurement workflows now for agile operations happy users," on Wednesday, October 11. Then, on October 12, Bhojwani will take center stage yet again to present ORO's finalist pitch for DPW's judges during the DEMO 2023 Grand Finale.

For more information about DPW, including how to register for free, on-demand access to the 2023 event livestreams, visit https://conference.dpw.ai/. To learn more about ORO Labs' keynote and book a meeting with the ORO team at DPW Amsterdam 2023, visit https://www.orolabs.ai/events/dpw-2023.

About ORO Labs

ORO Labs' mission is to make procurement simple, efficient, and human. The company's automation platform tames and orchestrates chaotic and siloed business-critical enterprise spend by making it easy for employees to engage with procurement to start, manage and build supplier relationships. To learn how ORO is helping global enterprises quickly respond to business needs and market conditions, and why the company was recognized as an IDC Innovator for Procurement and Supply Chain, visit www.orolabs.ai.

