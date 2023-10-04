Berl's Commercial Supply Celebrates Expansion With Groundbreaking of New Warehouse

Groundbreaking Ceremony to Take Place Oct. 4 at 5:00 PM in Mooresville, NC

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Berl's Commercial Supply is celebrating a major expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony for its new warehouse and headquarters at 168 Thunder Rd in Mooresville NC, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

Berl's Commercial Supply Warehouse, Mooresville, NC

Groundbreaking on Berl's Commercial Supply Warehouse, Mooresville, NC, Oct. 4, 2023

The warehouse is being constructed by Empire Building Group, which has built several other industrial buildings in the area. Engineering work is being done by Darden Engineering Services PLLC.

Berl's, already located in Mooresville, was founded in 2008 as a distributor of restroom hand dryers by industry veteran Christopher Berl. Initially known as Restroom Direct, the company quickly expanded from Dyson, World Dryer, and Excel Dryer hand dryers to other commercial restroom accessories by manufacturers such as ASI, Bobrick, Bradley, Suitmate and Zurn plumbing. Today, Berl's is also one of the top distributors of Elkay drinking fountains and bottle-filling stations in the US.

Berl's continued to grow throughout Covid with the expansion of its ArmPull and FootPull lines of door hardware that allow users to open doors without using their hands. In addition to the US, Berl's also sells similar products throughout Europe through Berl's sister company, Bavada, Ltd, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and utilizes a warehouse in the Netherlands for delivery throughout Europe.

"Iredell County in general, and Mooresville in particular, is the place we want to be," says Chris Berl, President of Berl's. "We experienced tremendous growth since we moved to Iredell, and this new location primes us to continue that growth."

"I can't wait to move to the new location," says Jose Lopez, Warehouse Manager at Berl's Commercial Supply. "It's going to have everything that we need to grow, and more."

"What many people don't see," say Kelly Layman, Customer Relations Manager, "is how centrally located Iredell County is. Using ground shipping, we are two days from most spots on the East Coast: from Maine to Chicago to Florida. We hit much of the population quickly and economically."

Jenn Bosser, President & CEO, Iredell County Economic Development Corporation, had a similar sentiment: "We're excited to see another successful small business, with international connections, expand and grow in the Town of Mooresville," said Jenn. "Iredell County is a major transportation corridor with access via I77, I40, and I85, connecting 72% of the US within a 2-day trucking drive, and a 40-minute drive to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth busiest in the world."

Having started in Mr. Berl's Garage, Berl's is now upgrading from a 20,000-sq-ft facility, also in Mooresville, to 71,500 square feet. The 20,000 square feet will be available to rent in 2024 to another business.

Thunder Road is off Mazeppa Rd in Mooresville. Thunder Road, like Mooresville itself, is home to several NASCAR businesses and is part of South Fork Business Park.

Contact Information

Evan Siedman

Media Coordinator

news@berls.com

704-937-2673

SOURCE: Berl's Commercial Supply

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789955/berls-commercial-supply-celebrates-expansion-with-groundbreaking-of-new-warehouse