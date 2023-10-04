CSRHub Announces Partnership With ZMH Advisors to Give Users Access to ESG Ratings Data

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / CSRHub



CSRHub, the leading provider of comprehensive global consensus Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ratings, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ZMH Advisors, a pioneer in harnessing AI & Big Data for ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and Stakeholder Engagement. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the capabilities of both CSRHub and ZMH Advisors in serving their clients.



Through this new partnership, ZMH Advisors' clients will now have seamless access to CSRHub's invaluable ESG data directly within ZMH's innovative dashboard. By integrating CSRHub's extensive ESG ratings with ZMH's cutting-edge AI-driven real-time investor intelligence, ZMH is revolutionizing the landscape of ESG program development and shareholder engagement. This integration will empower sustainability, Investor Relations (IR), and C-suite executives by significantly streamlining their preparations for stakeholder engagement.



With ZMH's platform, companies can effortlessly monitor their ESG ratings, conduct peer benchmarking, gain profound insights into investor engagement priorities, policy guidelines, voting history, and access curated profiles of prominent global investors, all conveniently located in one place.



"We are delighted to offer our users access to CSRHub's exceptional data. CSRHub's impeccable reputation for delivering critical ESG ratings and data aligns perfectly with our mission to create an AI-powered platform that provides essential investor and stakeholder intelligence to our clients," stated ZMH CEO Waheed Hassan, CFA.



Cynthia Figge, Co-Founder of CSRHub, expressed her enthusiasm about this collaboration: "CSRHub is thrilled to partner with ZMH Advisors to bolster their clients' ESG strategy execution, sustainability insights, and shareholder communications. Our mission at CSRHub is to provide transparent access to company ESG performance data, empowering our users to enhance corporate sustainability, benefit society, and protect our planet. Integrating CSRHub's consensus ratings of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) with ZMH Advisors' expert shareholder and ESG advisory services is a powerful way to achieve this."

ZMH has built the first AI-powered ESG and investor intelligence platform providing real-time insights on global investors. We leverage our platform to build data driven ESG and stakeholder engagement programs for clients ranging from pre-IPO companies to those in the S&P500 Index. Learn more at www.zmhadvisors.com

CSRHub offers one of the world's broadest and most consistent set of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings, covering 50,000 companies. Its Big Data algorithm combines millions of data points on ESG performance from hundreds of sources, including leading ESG analyst raters, to produce consensus scores on all aspects of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. CSRHub ratings can be used to drive corporate, investor and consumer decisions. For more information, visit www.CSRHub.com. CSRHub is a B Corporation.

