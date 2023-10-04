Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

4 October 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 122,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 560.124p. The highest price paid per share was 563.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0151% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 498,289,181 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 808,766,473. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

281

553.80

08:06:03

1369

553.40

08:07:46

598

554.80

08:10:54

577

554.80

08:10:54

1232

557.00

08:20:50

1334

558.40

08:27:48

1162

557.80

08:29:38

487

559.60

08:35:29

702

559.60

08:35:29

451

559.40

08:35:29

243

559.40

08:35:29

1151

559.00

08:35:55

1357

560.40

08:45:11

1338

561.00

08:46:56

1128

560.00

08:51:21

1273

560.80

08:53:35

267

560.80

08:53:35

930

560.80

08:53:35

1374

559.80

08:56:00

1205

559.20

09:00:17

1284

557.40

09:10:59

1326

558.40

09:25:52

809

559.00

09:32:09

416

559.00

09:32:09

1203

559.00

09:44:25

1302

560.20

09:53:45

818

559.80

10:05:00

361

559.80

10:05:00

1360

559.00

10:10:01

1290

558.20

10:18:33

1267

560.20

10:35:02

1073

560.20

10:48:17

200

560.20

10:48:17

1153

560.20

10:58:32

1260

560.40

11:09:56

1381

560.60

11:24:55

1329

558.60

11:31:51

599

559.20

11:39:57

639

559.20

11:39:57

661

559.20

11:39:57

609

559.20

11:39:57

1226

559.20

11:41:41

35

557.60

11:52:07

1246

557.60

11:52:07

1278

558.80

12:00:30

1199

558.80

12:10:18

1251

560.40

12:19:22

414

560.00

12:28:02

724

560.00

12:28:02

1174

560.40

12:42:21

1214

560.00

12:55:00

1158

560.40

13:04:01

189

560.40

13:04:01

186

560.40

13:15:40

984

560.40

13:15:40

1346

559.80

13:19:03

1216

560.00

13:24:47

1222

560.60

13:31:51

315

561.00

13:35:13

973

561.00

13:35:13

1276

561.20

13:39:32

1227

562.40

13:49:02

1276

562.00

13:50:47

245

561.80

13:59:19

1096

561.80

13:59:19

1171

562.40

14:09:15

1390

562.60

14:17:00

1281

562.40

14:17:05

1180

561.80

14:24:48

1196

561.80

14:29:37

425

563.00

14:34:38

944

563.00

14:34:38

614

563.20

14:35:06

714

563.20

14:35:06

146

563.00

14:35:47

1032

563.00

14:35:47

1273

563.00

14:36:35

1322

562.60

14:37:13

1380

563.00

14:40:57

1272

562.00

14:42:46

1240

561.60

14:46:43

1452

562.00

14:49:12

1217

561.80

14:50:06

1189

561.20

14:51:30

1326

561.80

14:54:35

1129

561.20

14:56:57

1358

561.00

15:00:00

1162

560.60

15:00:49

201

559.80

15:04:38

1190

559.80

15:04:38

1225

559.80

15:07:00

81

559.60

15:10:16

27

559.60

15:10:16

1188

559.60

15:10:16

1352

560.20

15:14:12

1215

559.60

15:16:14

1315

559.80

15:20:07

1152

559.20

15:22:18

1228

559.20

15:23:42

862

559.20

15:28:06

461

559.20

15:28:06

1272

559.40

15:31:12

395

560.00

15:36:05

993

560.00

15:36:05

1310

559.60

15:39:49

1188

560.00

15:42:46

1109

559.60

15:47:09

141

559.60

15:47:09

1293

559.40

15:48:34

490

559.60

15:53:31

718

559.60

15:53:31

1072

559.20

15:55:45

80

559.20

15:55:45

1300

559.00

16:00:06

410

559.00

16:00:06

1193

558.60

16:00:41

862

559.20

16:05:20

201

559.20

16:05:20

299

559.20

16:05:20

598

559.60

16:07:23

633

559.60

16:07:23

1300

560.60

16:11:33

1380

560.80

16:12:34

580

560.40

16:15:36

790

560.40

16:15:36

1208

560.80

16:17:54

1393

561.20

16:20:23

710

560.80

16:21:23

903

561.00

16:22:49


