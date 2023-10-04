On 04 October 2023 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") bought 25,000 of its own Ordinary shares to be held in Treasury at a price of 692 pence per share.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 9,441,798 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 56,939,316 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.