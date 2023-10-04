Tidal Wave Auto Spa Makes a Splash With Grand Openings in Dahlonega, GA, and Lino Lakes, MN

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands in Georgia and Minnesota

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is thrilled to announce the openings of its two newest locations in Dahlonega, Georgia, and Lino Lakes, Minnesota. To celebrate these exciting additions to the Tidal Wave family, the company is offering free, premium Graph-X4 car washes at both locations during the Grand Opening week from Wednesday, Oct. 4, through Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa has earned its reputation as an industry leader, known for its cutting-edge car care technology, pristine locations, and dedication to delivering an unparalleled car wash experience. With the addition of Dahlonega and Lino Lakes to its growing family, Tidal Wave Auto Spa reaffirms its mission to provide top-notch car care solutions to even more communities.

"We're excited to bring Tidal Wave's exceptional car wash services to Dahlonega and Lino Lakes," said CEO and founder of Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Scott Blackstock. "Our goal has always been to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for our customers, and these new locations will do just that. We look forward to providing top-quality service and becoming a valued part of these vibrant communities."

In addition to free washes, the newest Tidal Wave locations are offering an exclusive new member special. Any new customer who joins the Clean Club at the Dahlonega or Lino Lakes locations during their Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - for savings up to $40. It's the perfect opportunity to experience the convenience and quality that a Clean Club membership offers.

Dahlonega, GA Location:

500 Morrison Moore Pkwy E

Dahlonega, GA 30533

Grand Opening Week Hours: Monday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Lino Lakes, MN Location:

7105 Otter Lake Road

Lino Lakes, MN 55038

Grand Opening Hours: Monday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes.

Tidal Wave offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to be part of the Dahlonega and Lino Lakes communities, and offers a turn-key fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of its 192 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate its accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in its communities.

