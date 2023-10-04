Yum! Brands: KFC's Commitment to Championing Equity, Inclusion and Belonging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Yum! Brands



Join us in applauding KFC India and KFC Pakistan for their commitment to championing equity, inclusion and belonging in their restaurants by offering professional development and educational opportunities for the hearing and speech impaired. We're proud of the work being done by all our brands to make room for all people and voices at our table.

KFC Global CEO Sabir Sami states:

At KFC, we foster a culture of inclusion and belonging, ensuring everyone has a seat at our table. One way this comes to life in our business is with KFC India and KFC Pakistan, and their commitment to the learning and use of sign language.

Today, there are more than 30 restaurants across India that are operated by people with hearing and speech disabilities. They are part of India's effort to increase the number of people with disabilities working in our restaurants and help bridge the ability gap, leveraging sign language with team members and customers every day.

KFC Pakistan not only offers cutting-edge education to deaf students through trusted partners, but also actively integrates deaf individuals into its workforce - creating a strong culture of inclusion. They have also developed an app that helps you learn sign language, thereby building communication links for everyone.

On this International Day of Sign Languages, if you find yourself near a KFC in India or Pakistan, stop by for our delicious fried chicken and learn some sign language!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789983/kfcs-commitment-to-championing-equity-inclusion-and-belonging