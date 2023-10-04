NewOrg Management System, Inc.: Caris Pregnancy Counseling & Resources Implements NewOrg for Tracking Clients, Scheduling Appointments, and Ultrasound/Pregnancy Tests?

Caris is a faith-based nonprofit counseling organization since 1985, serving any woman facing an unplanned pregnancy, now using NewOrg for various data management services.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Caris is a faith-based nonprofit counseling organization, serving any woman facing an unplanned pregnancy, offering open and non-judgmental support, regardless of faith background or what decisions clients make about their pregnancy. Caris also offers mental health support for those facing parenting challenges or are wrestling with past or current pregnancy decisions.

"We've used many different systems, and we have been greatly pleased with NewOrg's platform. It's enabled us to serve our clients better. Thank you!" - Megan Sisson, Operations Manager for Caris Pregnancy Counseling & Resources

While expanding their programs, Caris found that using separate applications for aspects of their services was cumbersome and impacting their growth. They sought an all-in-one data management solution to streamline and automate their intake processes, eliminate paper and duplication, and simplify reporting.

With the helpful guidance of NewOrg's implementation team, Caris now has a streamlined digital platform with which to manage all of their client intakes, appointments, ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, counseling sessions, and more.

Some key elements of the implementation efforts were:

Combined scheduling, electronic signatures, forms, intakes, client data, video conferencing, secure file sharing, and reporting into one system instead of five.

Configured an online intake and scheduling process for new clients.

Implemented workflow processes for new client assignments, appointment scheduling, and utilizing NewOrg File Sharing for electronic signatures, waivers, and consents for services.

Comprehensive documentation for clients receiving ultrasounds and pregnancy tests to include notes recorded by the counselor, sonographer, and physician.

Secure file management for Ultrasound Results and images, along with pregnancy test results.

User-based permissions for counselors, medical staff, and admin staff to utilize the system with the appropriate accesses.

Online portal for multi-attendee event registrations for the Connection Groups.

About NewOrg Management System, Inc.

NewOrg Management System, Inc. - www.neworg.com

4000 Albemarle St NW (Ste 200)

Washington, DC 20016

NewOrg is a leading software developer providing a cloud-based data management platform for nonprofits and local government/social agencies, with more than 50,000 users in the US & Canada since 2006. Celebrating 15 years providing complete, 100% customized data management for nonprofit organizations and affiliates, NewOrg's integrated software and service approach ensures that our partners improve efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

